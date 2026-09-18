Home / Crypto News / XRP Ledger Version 3.4.0 Launches With New Lending Protocol Amendments

XRP Ledger Version 3.4.0 Launches With New Lending Protocol Amendments

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • XRPL 3.4.0 introduces Lending Protocol v1.1 with closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting for lenders.
  • Node updates improve ledger history handling, strengthen peer protections and speed Multi-Purpose Token freeze checks.
  • Validators must approve the proposed amendments before the new lending rules activate across the XRP Ledger.
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 XRP Ledger version 3.4.0 is now available, bringing changes to its lending framework alongside new amendments, stronger peer protections and performance updates aimed at improving how network nodes operate.

XRP Ledger 3.4.0 Brings Lending Changes

The XRP Ledger Foundation released version 3.4.0 with Lending Protocol v1.1 among the amendments open for voting. The improvement introduces closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting to the lending framework.

XRPL features lending loans based on the XLS-66 specification, which offers fixed-term loans with the use of Single Asset Vaults. The model uses off-chain underwriting and risk assessment instead of requiring each loan to have on-chain collateral.

However, installing XRPL 3.4.0 does not automatically activate the new lending functions. Before the network can adopt the amendment, validators need to support the amendment.

Formal verification is also being used for the Lending Protocol by the developers. This method leverages mathematical proofs to verify the protocol’s behavior under specific inputs, in addition to traditional software testing.

Version 3.4.0 Adds Fixes and Node Updates

Another amendment included with the release is fixCleanup, which groups several fixes into one proposal. The update comes after previous cleanup efforts of Single Asset Vaults, lending and automated market makers and other functions of XRPL.

Version 3.4.0 also modifies the behavior of nodes regarding missing ledger history. Online deletion now pauses when the software detects a gap, helping a node remain closer to the latest validated ledger.

Meanwhile, the developers made changes to the peer protocol and the Multi-Purpose Token freeze checks. These modifications are targeted to the network communication and the pace of particular checks that XRPL software carries out.

XRPL Moves Packages to New Repository

XRPL software packages have been replaced on packages.xrplf.org and now have an XRP Ledger Foundation signing key. The update requires a node operator to update their repository configuration prior to installing the release if they are using version 3.3.0 or below.

This upgrade will require the running of one or more additional commands on some operators. The XRPL documentation provides manual instructions for Ubuntu installations affected by the repository change.

The amendments will take effect based on the outcome of validator voting. XRPL amendments must reach the required support level and maintain it through the activation period before the network adopts them.

Version 3.4.0 therefore provides the software for the proposed lending changes while leaving their activation to the XRP Ledger’s amendment voting process.

For more on XRPL, multi-purpose tokens support real-world asset issuers expanding on-chain debt and credit markets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.