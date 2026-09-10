Home / Crypto News / Senate Republicans Release Latest CLARITY Act Text Addressing DeFi, Prediction Markets

Senate Republicans Release Latest CLARITY Act Text Addressing DeFi, Prediction Markets

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Senator Cynthia Lummis has released the latest CLARITY Act text.
  • This comes ahead of next week's cloture vote.
  • The bill addresses concerns around DeFi, prediction markets, among other things.
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Senate Republicans have released a new version of the CLARITY Act as they work toward a bipartisan deal with Democrats. This comes ahead of next week’s much-anticipated cloture vote, which will begin the process of passing the crypto bill.

Republicans Release New Version Of CLARITY Act Text

Senator Cynthia Lummis unveiled the 630-page text of the crypto bill, which includes several revisions to the landmark market structure legislation. “This updated Clarity Act text reflects bipartisan hard work over August,” she said in an X post.

The senator noted that the revised CLARITY Act text specifies when “decentralized-in-name-only” DeFi protocols must register with the CFTC. Furthermore, the bill now includes provisions which limit the DeFi provisions to spot and cash transactions to address concerns about prediction markets.

Senator Lummis also said the latest text includes over 100 changes Democrats requested as they work toward a bipartisan deal. The revised text also provides greater clarity on how credit unions can get involved with crypto.

The release of the revised CLARITY Act text comes ahead of the cloture vote on September 15, although it remains uncertain whether Republicans have the votes to invoke cloture and proceed to pass the bill. As CoinGape reported today, the crypto bill also faces a new hurdle as lawmakers clash over a vertical integration provision, with Democrats pushing for it and Republicans resisting.

Bill Still Lacking A Bipartisan Ethics Deal

The latest CLARITY Act text is still lacking a bipartisan ethics deal, which has been the major stumbling block to the bill’s progress. Before the Senate recess, Senators Thom Tillis and Ruben Gallego submitted a bipartisan ethics proposal to the White House, but there has yet to be an update.

With a bipartisan ethics deal still pending, the chances of the Senate passing the crypto bill remain low. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows only a 19% chance that President Trump will sign the crypto bill into law.

Issues such as the stablecoin yield provision still loom. Banking groups continue to lobby against the yield provision in the CLARITY Act, with community banks arguing that stablecoin yields pose a risk of deposit flight.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.