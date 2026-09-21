SHIB News: Shiba Inu Fixes Shibarium Reorg as RPC, Cloudflare and Explorer Upgrades Roll Out

The Shibarium reorg has been resolved. Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the fix on September 19, relayed by community operator Mazrael.

One task remains, dRPC must complete its cutover to the new environment before wallet connections fully stabilize.

Alongside the reorg resolution the Shiba Inu team pushed a multi-part infrastructure overhaul in a single week, quietly repositioning Shibarium as a more reliable Layer-2 network after months of instability.

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What Changed Across the Shibarium Stack

The upgrade sprint began September 12. Shib.io, ShibaSwap, and docs.shib.io all migrated to Cloudflare with IPv6 support added. Three days later, a full validator peer rotation hit both the Bor and Heimdall layers.

Nodes that did not update to the new static files reported peercount=0, meaning they dropped off the live graph entirely. MEXC confirmed its Shibarium node was already on the new peer set.

The official Shibarium reorg notice also included an RPC refresh on Chainlist (Chain ID 109).

Stale RPC listings were a key reason MetaMask and Ledger wallet connections failed repeatedly after Shibarium was restored after the $4M exploit, when the Shytoshi Kusama war room scrambled to rotate validator keys and halt withdrawals.

The legacy public RPC shutdown that followed was part of the same anti-single-point-of-failure push. The Shibariumscan block explorer is still reindexing, at roughly 53% completion. Transaction and address counts on the explorer remain incomplete.

It is the same data illusion that followed an earlier validator networking outage. Analysts citing Shibariumscan totals now should note the caveat clearly.

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What the dRPC Gap Means for Investors

The reorg fix is necessary, but it is not yet sufficient. It is not yet sufficient. Apps and bridges pinned to the old RPC provider can still fail even after the chain itself is healthy.

The team’s own guidance marks dRPC migration as the last open ticket in this cycle.

The Zama privacy upgrade on the 2026 roadmap and Shib Alpha Layer custom rollups both depend on stable RPC access and a live explorer. The ShibaSwap interface upgrade tells the same story, front-end stability follows back-end reliability.

The Shibarium developer hub and node guides were updated to reflect the new peer files, giving node operators a clear migration path.

The SHIB price prediction community watches burn rates and chart setups. The 2026 golden-cross setup and recent SHIB burn-rate spikes have drawn attention.

But infrastructure upgrades rarely reprice a token the same day. The cleaner signal will come when dRPC completes its migration and Shibariumscan finishes reindexing.

These two events close the gap between a repaired chain and one that traders can actually verify on-chain.

Amid these, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.055762 on Monday, up 6.66% over the past 24 hours as the meme coin continues a steady upward run.

The move extends SHIB’s weekly gain to 9.28%, pointing to sustained buying momentum rather than a single-day spike.

Trading activity has kept pace with the price action. SHIB has recorded $97,403,873 in 24-hour trading volume, reflecting active participation across exchanges as the token climbs.

With a circulating supply of 590 trillion tokens, Shiba Inu now holds a market capitalization of $3,383,130,583, keeping it among the larger meme coins by value.

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