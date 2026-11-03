Home / Crypto News / CFTC Approves First Listing Of Equity Perpetuals On Registered U.S. Exchanges

CFTC Approves First Listing Of Equity Perpetuals On Registered U.S. Exchanges

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the CFTC logo

Highlights

  • The CFTC has approved the trading of perpetuals contracts tied to individual stocks.
  • These contracts will be traded on registered exchanges that have approval from both the CFTC and SEC to offer securities trading.
  • This follows the approval of crypto perpetual contracts earlier this year.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the first listing of perpetuals contracts tied to individual equities. The Commission’s Chair, Michael Selig, said this milestone builds on the earlier approval of regulated crypto perps in the U.S. and reaffirmed plans to keep onboarding offshore derivative products.

CFTC Approves Equity Perpetuals On Registered Exchanges

In a press release, the regulator announced that perpetual futures contracts on individual stocks can begin trading for the first time on designated contract markets that also have SEC approval to operate as notice-registered national securities exchanges and offer security futures products.

This move follows the CFTC’s approval of the first Bitcoin perpetual contracts earlier this year alongside other regulated U.S. crypto derivative products. “Today’s announcement builds on that milestone by extending the availability of the perpetual futures contract instrument in the U.S. beyond digital commodities and into traditional securities,” Selig said.

The CFTC chair also said onboarding these derivative products in the U.S. helps protect American investors from using often-regulated offshore platforms. It is worth noting that the Commission is also moving to onboard offshore derivatives platforms such as Hyperliquid.

President Donald Trump also confirmed this development during a meeting with the CFTC and SEC chairs and crypto stakeholders. Interestingly, NYSE parent ICE recently announced plans to integrate 24/7 Hyperliquid perpetuals for equities, stocks, and commodities.

However, the CFTC’s move to approve perpetual contracts for different asset classes hasn’t been without pushback. As CoinGape reported, the Commodity Markets Council (CMC) recently urged the regulator to deny Kalshi’s request to offer oil perpetual contracts.

Despite such pushback, the CFTC and SEC continue to advance the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional finance (TradFi). The SEC already released the ‘Innovation Exemption’ guidance, which enables exchanges to offer tokenized stock trading. Meanwhile, the CFTC has proposed a framework for crypto trading and transactions, pending passage of the CLARITY Act.

For more on derivatives trading, check out Best Crypto Derivative Futures Trading Platforms

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Binance Hack: Crypto Exchange Reveals How Fake Job Interview Led to $6.3B Heist
Cross River Taps Offchain Labs to Enable Blockchain-Based Loan Tokenization on Arbitrum
Bitget Expands IPO Prime With Anthropic ANT Offering Ahead of Planned Public Listing
CZ: Binance Covered $6.3B Hack Solely From Balance Sheet, No Loans, No Asset Sales, No Fundraising
US Midterms 2026 LIVE: 57M Early Vote Fuels Senate Flip Fears

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

An image of CFTC

CFTC Files Lawsuit Against Utah to Defend Federal Control of Prediction Markets
an image to represent the NBA news

NBA Signs Prediction Markets MOU With CFTC Amid Kalshi, Polymarket Partnerships
Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users

BREAKING: Phantom Crypto Wallet Enables Kalshi Prediction Market Trading for US Users
an image of the CFTC and Kalshi logo

Derivative Exchanges Urge CFTC To Deny Kalshi’s Request To Offer Oil Perpetuals
Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets

Binance US, Blockchain com Enters Race to Offer Prediction Markets
Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay's Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay’s Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.