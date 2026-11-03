CFTC Approves First Listing Of Equity Perpetuals On Registered U.S. Exchanges

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the first listing of perpetuals contracts tied to individual equities. The Commission’s Chair, Michael Selig, said this milestone builds on the earlier approval of regulated crypto perps in the U.S. and reaffirmed plans to keep onboarding offshore derivative products.

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CFTC Approves Equity Perpetuals On Registered Exchanges

In a press release, the regulator announced that perpetual futures contracts on individual stocks can begin trading for the first time on designated contract markets that also have SEC approval to operate as notice-registered national securities exchanges and offer security futures products.

This move follows the CFTC’s approval of the first Bitcoin perpetual contracts earlier this year alongside other regulated U.S. crypto derivative products. “Today’s announcement builds on that milestone by extending the availability of the perpetual futures contract instrument in the U.S. beyond digital commodities and into traditional securities,” Selig said.

The CFTC chair also said onboarding these derivative products in the U.S. helps protect American investors from using often-regulated offshore platforms. It is worth noting that the Commission is also moving to onboard offshore derivatives platforms such as Hyperliquid.

President Donald Trump also confirmed this development during a meeting with the CFTC and SEC chairs and crypto stakeholders. Interestingly, NYSE parent ICE recently announced plans to integrate 24/7 Hyperliquid perpetuals for equities, stocks, and commodities.

However, the CFTC’s move to approve perpetual contracts for different asset classes hasn’t been without pushback. As CoinGape reported, the Commodity Markets Council (CMC) recently urged the regulator to deny Kalshi’s request to offer oil perpetual contracts.

Despite such pushback, the CFTC and SEC continue to advance the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional finance (TradFi). The SEC already released the ‘Innovation Exemption’ guidance, which enables exchanges to offer tokenized stock trading. Meanwhile, the CFTC has proposed a framework for crypto trading and transactions, pending passage of the CLARITY Act.

For more on derivatives trading, check out Best Crypto Derivative Futures Trading Platforms