Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: Jack Dorsey’s Block Stock Rally 8% After Phenomenal Q3 Earnings Beat

Breaking: Jack Dorsey’s Block Stock Rally 8% After Phenomenal Q3 Earnings Beat

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Jack Dorsey and Block's logo to represent the XYZ stock

Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) rose 8.1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, November 3, as the payments company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its annual financial outlook. The numbers were aided by higher profitability and more activity across Cash App and Square, as well as the company’s initial forecast for 2027.

Block’s Cash App & Square Deliver Strong Growth

Block reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, up from Wall Street’s $1.03 estimate. Meanwhile, revenue was $6.72 billion, compared to the expected $6.58 billion. Gross profit grew 22% year-over-year (YoY) to $3.24 billion and adjusted operating profit nearly doubled to $923 million, compared with $486 million the previous year. The company’s adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 29%.

Cash App’s gross profit grew by 27% annually to $2.07 billion. In September, it had 60 million customers transacting on a regular basis each month. Block noted that part of the spike was due to the Neighborhoods feature, which helped draw more users in during the quarter.

Lending origination for consumers also grew 40% YoY to $19 billion. Cash App Borrow and Afterpay Post-Purchase accounted for the growth.

Square’s gross profit grew by 14% to $1.16 billion. Growth in its gross payment volume (GPV) rose to 14% and is the highest since Q1 2023. GPV growth in the U.S. market was 10.4% compared with 26% for international markets.

“We exceeded our guidance with 22% gross profit growth, 92% adjusted operating income growth, and 109% adjusted diluted EPS growth,” said Block CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey’s Firm Upgrades 2026 Forecast, Issues 2027 Outlook

After the Q1 result, Block raised its full-year 2026 forecast for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $4.15 from the previous estimate of $4.04, according to a team of analysts.

The firm now expects $12.626 billion in gross profit per year, up 22% YoY. Adjusted operating income is expected to be $3.519 billion, growing 69% annually and at a margin of 28%.

In Q4, Block is expecting gross profit of $3.315 billion, a 15% increase for the year. Moreover, it has forecasted adjusted operating income of $1.005 billion and a 30% margin. This bullish outlook pushed the Block stock up today.

The initial 2027 forecast is for gross profit growth of 15%, at a minimum. The adjusted operating income is forecast to increase 30% YoY to $4.575 billion.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
MSTR Stock Jumps 5% as Strategy Begins Daily STRC Dividends at 12% Annual Rate
Binance Hack: Crypto Exchange Reveals How Fake Job Interview Led to $6.3B Heist
CFTC Approves First Listing Of Equity Perpetuals On Registered U.S. Exchanges
Cross River Taps Offchain Labs to Enable Blockchain-Based Loan Tokenization on Arbitrum
1win Launches $1WIN Token on Solana After $61M Public Sale Commitments

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Strategy Buys $65.5 Million in Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Predicts Return to Six Figures
an image of the Bitcoin logo

Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Plans 5,833 BTC Sale, Citing Binance Hack and Quantum Fears
Coinbase Executives File Plans to Sell Up to 13.6 Million COIN Shares Worth $2.2B

Coinbase Executives File Plans to Sell Up to 13.6 Million COIN Shares Worth $2.2B
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO
Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here's What Happened

Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here’s What Happened
an image of Bitcoin's logo and the PCE inflation data

Bitcoin Reacts as U.S. PCE Inflation Data Comes In Line With Expectations

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.