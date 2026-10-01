Home / Crypto News / SpaceX Plans to Launch Google AI Chips Into Orbit for Space-Based Data Centers

SpaceX Plans to Launch Google AI Chips Into Orbit for Space-Based Data Centers

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • SpaceX will launch Google AI chips aboard Falcon 9 to test Project Suncatcher hardware capabilities.
  • Google will test TPUs in space while exploring future solar-powered orbital AI data center infrastructure.
  • SpaceX stock trades near $150, with support around $149.7 and initial resistance near $151 currently.
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SpaceX plans to carry Google AI chips into orbit aboard its Transporter-18 mission, giving Alphabet its first in-space test of hardware designed for a possible future network of orbital AI data centers.

SpaceX to Launch Google AI Chips

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry a prototype Project Suncatcher satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Transporter-18 rideshare mission includes 130 payloads, with the Google project among the spacecraft heading to low Earth orbit.

Google built the mission with Planet to experiment with Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) in space. Engineers will test the chips to see how they will cope with vibration during launch, radiation, and cooling the computing hardware in a vacuum.

“This first launch is about seeing what works, identifying points of failure,” Google executive Travis Beals said. The company will use findings from the mission to guide future Project Suncatcher tests.

Google Tests Space-Based AI Computing

Project Suncatcher investigates the potential to enable large AI workloads in orbit using solar power. Google estimates that satellites in low Earth orbit could receive enough sunlight to generate considerably more solar power than comparable panels on the ground.

However, Google remains in the testing phase. Cooling, radiation resistance and communication between satellites are among the technical challenges that need to be addressed before orbital computing can operate at data-center scale.

The project comes as technology companies seek more computing capacity for AI. As earlier reported by CoinGape, Anthropic has agreements that could reach USD 84.5 billion for Nvidia-based computing capacity through 2029.

SpaceX Stock Holds Near $150 After Rejection Above $153

At the time of writing, SpaceX shares traded around $150 as investors followed the Transporter-18 mission. SPCX closed September 30 at $150.86, up 1.09%, after trading between $147.75 and $152.58 during the session.

The stock remained above its $135 IPO price from June. The intraday chart showed SpaceX stock briefly climbing toward $153.5 before facing a sharp rejection.

The pullback action created lower highs and lower lows and resulted in the first resistance zone being created at $150.7 to $151.1. A move above that range would bring approximately $152.1 into focus, followed by resistance between $153.4 and $153.7.

Buyers have appeared around $149.7 to $150. A sustained break below $149.7 would put the $149 area in focus, while a recovery above $151 followed by $152.1 would improve the short-term price structure.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.