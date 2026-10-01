XRP Price Eyes Parabolic Rally To $30 Despite Ripple’s 1 Billion XRP Unlock Today, Says Analyst

XRP just witnessed a massive supply event today with 1 billion tokens being unlocked from Ripple’s escrow. However, analyst CrediBULL Crypto remains confident that XRP price will experience one of the best rallies of the current cycle. Even though the analyst is advising that the token might return to $1.25, it could go as high as $20-$30, he claims. Meanwhile, new data on the accumulation and exchange-flow has fueled the discussion on how the market might consume the newly-minted supply.

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Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP As Analyst Eyes $20-$30 For XRP Price

Ripple dumped the 1 billion XRP in four transactions that were written on the XRP Ledger. The releases were executed in different transactions of of 100 million, 300 million, 400 million and 200 million XRP.

The unlock is occurring as there is a low time frame consolidation range in play for XRP price. CrediBULL Crypto indicated that XRP is continuing to trade in a LTF range and that it may be able to move back further towards $1.25 before the next significant upward price trajectory.

$XRP is gonna have one of the greatest runs of the cycle, even greater than $ETH in terms of ROI off the lows imo. While it’s still stuck in a LTF range and not quite ready for that next major leg yet imo, when it comes time for it it will be epic. Just spot and chill on it… https://t.co/GlSa1dtDhg — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) October 1, 2026

That is a short-term threat but his longer-term sentiment is far more positive. “$XRP is gonna have one of the greatest runs of the cycle, even greater than $ETH in terms of ROI off the lows imo,” the analyst wrote.

He later clarified his price expectations, saying, “Im personally expecting $20-$30, but $15 is a good start.”

Moreover, CrediBULL Crypto also linked his XRP price prediction with the possible growth of the crypto industry as a whole.

Total market capitalization of the crypto industry could “realistically hit 10B+” by the end of the cycle, he said. He likened this to the U.S. stocks, which are worth around $80 trillion, global stocks, valued at over $150 trillion, and gold, valued at around $35 trillion.

He said that $5-$10 trillion could be added to the crypto market in the current cycle. The analyst also added that ETH even surpassed a value of $500 billion in the year of 2021 and XRP managed to flip ETH during the 2017/2018 cycle. If ETH is going to be at $1 trillion, he thinks that XRP price won’t be far behind in reaching the trillion valuation league.

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Despite The Massive Unlock, Exchange Outflows Surge.

Ripple’s unlock coincides with heavy outflows from the exchanges, which could be positive for the market. As seen on the chart, the amount of daily outflows with transactions of over 1 million XRP has reached its peak of 320 million XRP.

Among these, Binance was the largest with the biggest volume of reported withdrawals, followed by Coinbase, Upbit, Bitget and Bybit.

Accumulation signals for $XRP are becoming increasingly pronounced on short-term charts. Accumulation has been consistently taking place since last week. Accumulation occurs whenever an opportunity arises. $XRP is building upside potential. pic.twitter.com/8ySKJQdX1U — CW (@CW8900) October 1, 2026

On the four-hour chart on Coinbase, CW pointed out another bullish signal for XRP price. For context, the price of XRP hovered around $1.49 in the range of approximately $1.47-$1.57. RSI is just under 44.9 and the accumulation indicator has a max 100 score.

CW wrote, “The accumulation score stands at 100, reflecting the strongest possible level. It is gathering energy for the next rally.

A buy wall by $XRP whales exists at $1.4575. On the other hand, there are 4 sell walls until $1.7. pic.twitter.com/4mwsUtpgr1 — CW (@CW8900) October 1, 2026

The major issue now is if these XRP inflows and outflows of accumulation and exchange can counterbalance the instant supply impact of Ripple’s 1 billion XRP unlock.