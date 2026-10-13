Home / Crypto News / Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US

Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Wells Fargo is preparing for stablecoin opportunities despite unclear US demand, CEO Charlie Scharf said.
  • Twenty-one banks plan a dollar-pegged stablecoin launch in 2027, targeting payments and digital asset settlement.
  • Wells Fargo expands tokenized deposit services as third-quarter profit rises to nearly USD 6 billion.
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Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf has outlined the bank’s preparations for stablecoin opportunities in the United States. The plans include a joint venture with major banks and new blockchain payment services.

Wells Fargo CEO Discusses Stablecoin Opportunities in the US

During the October 13 third-quarter earnings call, Scharf said Wells Fargo was preparing for changes in digital payments. The bank is working on blockchain-based services, but it is unclear whether there is a strong demand for stablecoins in the United States.

“Use cases in the US for stablecoins remain unclear, but we’re building solutions to be prepared as opportunities potentially unfold,” Scharf said.

The bank has already made investments and business partnerships into the digital asset space. Recently, Kraken’s parent company was reported to have been in talks with Wells Fargo for another potential pathway into cryptocurrency services.

Scharf said the bank was increasing investments in both traditional and digital payments for consumers and businesses. The project features new settlement systems to enhance corporate settlement processes.

Wells Fargo Joins 20 Banks in Stablecoin Venture

Wells Fargo is working with 20 other international financial institutions to establish a company that will issue stablecoins. The group comprises a number of large lenders such as Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and more.

The institutions announced plans in September to form the company in the second half of 2026 on condition of closing. The consortium plans to launch its first U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin in the first half of 2027.

The consortium plans to offer more major currencies than the one it initially offers, including the euro. The proposed stablecoin would serve retail and institutional customers, supporting cross-border payments and digital asset settlements.

The group also plans to discuss relevant rules under the U.S. GENIUS Act and Europe’s MiCA. Its proposed services are still in development stages and the participating institutions haven’t announced a final company name.

Tokenized Payments Expand as Q3 Profit Rises

In addition to its stablecoin plans, Wells Fargo has launched tokenized deposits for corporate and commercial clients. The service leverages the bank’s blockchain platform to enable 24-hour payments.

Other financial institutions are testing similar systems, including a recent HSBC and Ant Digital tokenized deposit payment trial. The experiment tested automated payments using blockchain technology and tokenized bank deposits.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo’s net income for the third quarter was USD 5.95 billion, up from USD 5.59 billion on the same period a year ago. Revenue rose by 2% to USD 21.87 billion, helped by growth in various banking businesses.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.