Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments

Ripple has partnered with Privy to expand the payment infrastructure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), in a move which could boost XRP and RLUSD payments. As part of the partnership, Privy will integrate its wallet infrastructure on the network, enabling developers and businesses to simplify consumer payments.

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Ripple Partners With Privy To Boost XRPL Payments

In a blog post, Privy announced that it is bringing its programmable wallet infrastructure to the XRPL. The Stripe company has partnered with Ripple to bring its wallets to the network in a bid to make it easier for developers to build payments and agentic applications.

“With Privy, developers will be able to create and manage XRPL wallets programmatically, sign transactions, and build experiences using XRP, RLUSD, and other digital assets on XRPL,” Privy said. Meanwhile, the firm noted that fintechs could offer embedded wallets that enable stablecoin payments without requiring users to manage their keys.

It also highlighted server-side wallets that would enable AI agents to transact, including through the X402 payment infrastructure. Ripple also confirmed the partnership in an X post, while noting how the XRPL is already powering payments.

“Built for payments, XRPL is already powering the next wave of commerce. To date, it has processed 13M agent payments, which now account for roughly 25% of network activity,” the firm said. This marks another milestone for the XRP community and comes just days after Standard Chartered launched custody for RLUSD.

Broadening access to XRPL, from everyday payments to agentic commerce. We’re partnering with @privy_io, a Stripe company, to bring embedded wallets to the XRP Ledger. Developers will be able to build payment experiences with XRP, RLUSD and other digital assets on XRPL directly into their products, without requiring users to manage their own keys. The integration will also enable agentic commerce through programmable wallets that let AI agents hold funds and transact, including through x402 payments. Built for payments, XRPL is already powering the next wave of commerce. To date, it has processed 13M agent payments, which now account for roughly 25% of network activity. — Ripple (@Ripple) October 13, 2026

Commenting on the partnership, Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX at Ripple, said that developers have a strong foundation to build financial products that can scale given the capabilities of Privy’s wallet infrastructure and XRPL’s fast settlement, low transaction costs, and native support for crypto transactions.

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