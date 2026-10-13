Home / Crypto News / Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments

Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the Ripple, XRP, RLUSD, and XRPL logos

Highlights

  • Privy has partnered Ripple to bring its programmable wallet infrastructure to the XRPL.
  • Developers will be able to build programmatic XRPL wallets for XRP, RLUSD payments.
  • The infrastructure enables fintechs to offer embedded wallets to users.
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Ripple has partnered with Privy to expand the payment infrastructure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), in a move which could boost XRP and RLUSD payments. As part of the partnership, Privy will integrate its wallet infrastructure on the network, enabling developers and businesses to simplify consumer payments.

Ripple Partners With Privy To Boost XRPL Payments

In a blog post, Privy announced that it is bringing its programmable wallet infrastructure to the XRPL. The Stripe company has partnered with Ripple to bring its wallets to the network in a bid to make it easier for developers to build payments and agentic applications.

“With Privy, developers will be able to create and manage XRPL wallets programmatically, sign transactions, and build experiences using XRP, RLUSD, and other digital assets on XRPL,” Privy said. Meanwhile, the firm noted that fintechs could offer embedded wallets that enable stablecoin payments without requiring users to manage their keys.

It also highlighted server-side wallets that would enable AI agents to transact, including through the X402 payment infrastructure. Ripple also confirmed the partnership in an X post, while noting how the XRPL is already powering payments.

“Built for payments, XRPL is already powering the next wave of commerce. To date, it has processed 13M agent payments, which now account for roughly 25% of network activity,” the firm said. This marks another milestone for the XRP community and comes just days after Standard Chartered launched custody for RLUSD.

Commenting on the partnership, Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX at Ripple, said that developers have a strong foundation to build financial products that can scale given the capabilities of Privy’s wallet infrastructure and XRPL’s fast settlement, low transaction costs, and native support for crypto transactions.

For more on crypto wallets, check out Best Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Providers

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.