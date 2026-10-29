Home / Crypto News / Why Bitcoin, ETH and XRP Falling Despite Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady?

Why Bitcoin, ETH and XRP Falling Despite Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Why Bitcoin, ETH and XRP Falling Despite Fed Keeps Interest Rates Steady?

Highlights

  • Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP remain under pressure despite the Fed held rates steady.
  • Over $365 million in crypto liquidations occurred in 24 hours driven largely by tech stocks selloff.
  • Markets now price in an 81% chance of a December Fed rate hike.
  • Hot PCE inflation data expectations and monthly options expiry turn traders cautious.
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Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and XRP have come under pressure even after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged after the latest FOMC Meeting. Traders anticipate Bitcoin monthly close below $80,000 and macro headwinds will keep the broader crypto market defensive.

Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP Lead $365 Million Crypto Liquidations Today

Crypto market recorded over $365 million in liquidations across top crypto assets including Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP, according to CoinGlass data. Most liquidations occurred amid a tech stocks selloff driven by mounting skepticism over AI spending returns.

The latest Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP fall recorded nearly $210 million in long liquidations and over $150 million in short liquidations over 24 hours. More than 82K traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours, with the largest single short liquidation order of ETH-USDT worth $6.53 million happening on Binance.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin saw $96 million in liquidations, with the price turning volatile. ETH, SOL, XRP, ZEC, SDNK, and PUMP are among the most liquidated crypto assets.

Crypto Market Liquidations
Crypto Market Liquidations. Source: Coinglass

Hawkish Stance by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and PCE Inflation Data

The FOMC voted 10-2 to hold rates steady, with Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissenting in favor of a 25bps rate hike. Bitcoin jumped above $81,000 after the Fed kept interest rates steady as expected.

However, a hawkish stance from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh during the FOMC press conference derailed the market’s positive mood. Warsh highlighted higher inflation, elevated oil prices due to the US-Iran war, and uncertainty about future monetary policy changes.

He declined to rule out further action, prompting traders to quickly raise the odds of a December Fed rate hike to around 81%, according to CME FedWatch data.

Bitcoin traders have turned cautious as US 10-year Treasury yield jumped slightly above 5% on Thursday, showing volatility after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. The US dollar index (DXY) climbs back towards 102.23.

Investors are now awaiting the US PCE inflation data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, for further clues on the future direction of monetary policy. Economists expect Core PCE inflation MoM to climb 0.3% in September. Moreover, annual PCE inflation data is expected to come in hot at 3.6%, up from 3.4% in the previous month.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Monthly Options Expiry

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, and the broader crypto market are falling as traders brace for monthly options expiry after October turned out bearish. BTC price has dropped almost 7% in October.

Bitcoin Options Open Interest and Max Pain
Bitcoin Options Open Interest and Max Pain. Source: Deribit

More than 135K Bitcoin options with a notional value of $10.8 billion are set to expire on Deribit derivatives crypto exchange this Friday. The put-call ratio is at 0.52, indicating bullish bias among traders and TradFi institutions.

Bitcoin max pain price is $78,000, with calls three times lower than puts at the strike price. Deribit data shows the probability of expiring above the $80,500 strike price is less than 50%.

Meanwhile, ETH options worth $0.775 billion in notional value will expire, with a put-call ratio of 0.78. The Ethereum max pain price is at $2,450, above the current market price of $2,312.

ETH Options Open Interest and Max Pain
ETH Options Open Interest and Max Pain. Source: Deribit

Investors tracking real-time liquidation cascades and options metrics often utilize top crypto research tools.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.