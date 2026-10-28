FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 28: Kevin Warsh To Ratte Markets With Hawkish Fed Rate Decision?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today October 28: The US Federal Reserve’s October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting has drawn significant attention from investors as markets await the central bank’s latest interest rate decision. The two-day Fed policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, October 28, with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh scheduled to address the media afterward.

While markets largely expect policymakers to hold rates steady, the accompanying statement and press conference could offer crucial signals about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook: hawkish or dovish. Thereafter, Kevin Warsh’s speech could address inflation concerns, and potential rate changes in the coming months.

Hence, stay tuned with CoinGape’s FOMC live blog to know more about the Fed’s rate decision today.