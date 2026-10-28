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Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 28: Kevin Warsh To Ratte Markets With Hawkish Fed Rate Decision?
LIVE COVERAGE Updated

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 28: Kevin Warsh To Ratte Markets With Hawkish Fed Rate Decision?

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 28: Kevin Warsh To Ratte Markets With Hawkish Fed Rate Decision?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today October 28: The US Federal Reserve’s October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting has drawn significant attention from investors as markets await the central bank’s latest interest rate decision. The two-day Fed policy meeting concludes on Wednesday, October 28, with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh scheduled to address the media afterward.

While markets largely expect policymakers to hold rates steady, the accompanying statement and press conference could offer crucial signals about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook: hawkish or dovish. Thereafter, Kevin Warsh’s speech could address inflation concerns, and potential rate changes in the coming months.

Hence, stay tuned with CoinGape’s FOMC live blog to know more about the Fed’s rate decision today.

03:50:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

AI Stocks Face Fresh Pressure as Fed Decision Coincides With Tech Earnings

Can the OpenAI IPO Surpass the SpaceX IPO?

 

The Federal Reserve’s October meeting comes at a challenging moment for artificial intelligence-related investments, with concerns growing over spending commitments, data center financing, and the sustainability of AI demand. Several market segments linked to the technology trade have struggled since early March.

 

Neocloud companies, which provide cloud infrastructure for AI workloads, have faced particularly steep losses, with the sector falling 43% from its early August peak. Investors are watching the Fed’s policy guidance alongside upcoming technology earnings for clues about financing conditions and whether enthusiasm for AI investments can withstand mounting pressure.

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03:40:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Decision and Mega-Cap Earnings

FOMC Meeting July 2026: Date, Schedule, How to add Watch and Exceptions

 

US stock futures delivered a mixed performance ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement, reflecting investor caution before a major monetary policy update. Nasdaq futures climbed approximately 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures gained around 0.15%. Dow futures, meanwhile, declined about 0.2% before the opening bell.

 

Traders were also positioning for earnings reports from major technology companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet. The combination of monetary policy uncertainty and corporate results could determine the next direction for equities as investors evaluate valuations, business performance, and the outlook for borrowing costs.

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03:35:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

Treasury Yields Near 5% Put Pressure on Fed as Bond Sell-Off Tightens Conditions

Fed Rate Cut odds drop on U.S. Iran Conflict

 

The US Treasury market has emerged as a key consideration ahead of the Federal Reserve’s October policy announcement, with benchmark yields surging during a historic bond sell-off. The 10-year Treasury yield moved above 5% in September, while longer-term borrowing costs also increased.

 

Higher yields can tighten financial conditions by raising financing expenses for households and businesses, even without another increase in the Fed’s benchmark rate. Policymakers are therefore assessing how recent bond-market movements affect the economy before determining whether additional monetary tightening is necessary.

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03:25:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

Fed Decision Lands Days Before US Midterm Elections as Affordability Dominates Debate

An image to represent the Fed meeting news

 

The Federal Reserve’s October interest rate decision comes just days before the November 3 US midterm elections, placing monetary policy alongside affordability concerns in an important political period. Economic conditions, including inflation and borrowing costs, remain significant issues for voters heading to the polls.

 

Economist Mark Shore noted in a CME Group article that the Fed held rates during 54% of the months leading up to 13 midterm elections between 1974 and 2022. The timing adds political catalyst to a decision that could influence expectations for household expenses and economic conditions.

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03:20:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

US Jobs Growth Disappoints as September Payrolls Increase by Just 29,000

an image to represent the U.S. jobs report

 

The US labor market showed signs of cooling in September after employers added only 29,000 jobs, falling well short of economists’ expectations for 90,000 positions. Revised figures also reduced previously reported employment gains for July and August by a combined 60,000.

 

The unemployment rate increased to 4.2% from 4.1%, while labor force participation edged higher. The report presents the Federal Reserve with a complicated policy environment, as slowing hiring coincides with persistent inflation, leaving officials to assess competing risks to employment and price stability.

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03:15:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

US Inflation Accelerates to 3.7% As Fed Faces Surging Price Pressures

an image of the Bitcoin logo

 

US inflation accelerated in September, complicating the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring price pressures under control. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.7% year over year, compared with a 3.4% increase previously.

 

Energy costs contributed to the pressure, with gasoline prices climbing 9.1% during the month and rising 34.2% from a year earlier. The latest figures put inflation concerns at the center of the October FOMC meeting, as policymakers weigh the need for tighter monetary conditions against other risks facing the economy.

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03:10:00 PM UTC, 28 October 2026

Fed FOMC Meeting: Markets Expect Rate Hold Despite More Hikes Ahead

FOMC Decision Tomorrow: Will Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Rally

 

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its October Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, even as investors prepare for further monetary tightening.

 

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets were pricing in a 91% probability of a rate hold on Wednesday. However, expectations for December point in the opposite direction, with an 86% probability of rates moving higher. The outlook suggests investors are preparing for a temporary pause rather than an end to the Fed’s tightening cycle.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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