Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting: Fed Holds Rates as Expected Despite Inflation Concerns

FOMC Meeting: Fed Holds Rates as Expected Despite Inflation Concerns

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • The Fed held rates at the target range between 3.75% and 4%.
  • This follows last month's Fed rate hike.
  • Fed officials continue to raise concerns about rising inflation due to the Middle East uncertainty.
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The Federal Reserve held rates steady after today’s FOMC meeting. The decision follows the Fed’s September rate hike, the first time the Committee raised interest rates since 2023. The move also comes despite inflation concerns stemming from Middle East uncertainty.

Fed Holds Rates Steady Following FOMC Meeting

In a press release, the U.S. central bank said the Committee decided to keep the target range at 3.75% to 4%. Committee members voted 10 to 2 in favor of the decision, with Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack dissenting in favor of a hike.

This decision to hold rates steady at the FOMC meeting comes in line with expectations, despite inflation concerns among Fed officials. “Inflation remains elevated. The accumulation of more information will help the Committee determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee’s 2 percent goal. The Committee will deliver price stability,” the release read.

The decision at this FOMC meeting follows the September Fed rate hike, which was the first since 2023. Notably, all Committee members voted unanimously in support of the hike at the September meeting.

Market participants will now look to Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s FOMC press conference for insight into whether the Committee will hike rates again at the December meeting or hold rates steady.

Bitcoin Retreats Following Fed Decision

The Bitcoin price fell following the Fed’s announcement of its decision to hold rates steady at the FOMC meeting. The leading crypto is currently trading at around $80,600, up less than 1% on the day, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range amid uncertainty over the U.S.-Iran war and the upcoming midterm elections, which could further shape U.S. crypto policy. BTC is down more than 4% over the last month and nearly 3% over the last week.

Meanwhile, ahead of the December FOMC meeting, crypto traders are currently betting that the Fed will hike rates. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows an 82% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase. There is only a 16% chance that the Fed will leave rates unchanged.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.