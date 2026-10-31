Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple-Backed Evernorth Holdings Plans Almost 73.7M XRPN Stocks Resale

XRP News: Ripple-Backed Evernorth Holdings Plans Almost 73.7M XRPN Stocks Resale

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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XRP News: Ripple-Backed Evernorth Holdings Plans Almost 73.7M XRPN Stocks Resale

Highlights

  • Ripple-backed XRP treasury company Evernorth Holdings plans offer and sale of 73,688,162 Class A common stock.
  • This also includes up to 239,653 shares of Pubco Class A Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Sponsor Warrants.
  • XRPN stock closed 3.47% lower at $14.20 on Friday amid XRP and broader crypto market selloffs.
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Ripple-backed XRP treasury company Evernorth Holdings has filed with the US SEC to plan a resale of 73,688,162 Class A common stock and 239,653 sponsor warrants by shareholders.

According to the SEC filing, registered shares consist of 19.1 million already issued and outstanding shares held by selling securityholders. This also includes up to about 31.4 million XRPN stock issuable upon conversion of Class C common stock and up to 22.95 million XRPN shares issuable upon redemption or exchange of company units.

Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings also revealed that 239,653 shares are issuable at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. These are held by Arrington XRP Capital Fund, Cohen & Company Securities and Northland Securities. Selling shareholders are SBI Holding and subsidiaries, Ripple, Arrington XRP Capital Fund, Chris Larsen, Payward, Gumi and others.

XRP treasury Evernorth Holdings will not receive proceeds from any sales by the selling securityholders. However, this excludes proceeds upon cash exercise of the sponsor warrants. The company will cover registration costs, while sellers bear any commissions or discounts.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings entered a stock purchase agreement with CF Principal Investments, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald. The company will issue 5.2 million XRPN Class A common shares to raise $80.7 million to acquire more XRP.

The XRPN stock closed 3.47% lower at $14.20 on Friday amid XRP price and broader crypto market selloffs. The stock jumped slightly in aftermarket hours.

XRP price is trading at $1.24, down 7% in a week. The price dropped from $1.34 to a low of $1.23, with trading volume falling 37% over the past 24 hours. XRP futures open interest dropped nearly 2% to $2.80 over the past 24 hours.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.