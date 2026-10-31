XRP News: Ripple-Backed Evernorth Holdings Plans Almost 73.7M XRPN Stocks Resale

Ripple-backed XRP treasury company Evernorth Holdings has filed with the US SEC to plan a resale of 73,688,162 Class A common stock and 239,653 sponsor warrants by shareholders.

According to the SEC filing, registered shares consist of 19.1 million already issued and outstanding shares held by selling securityholders. This also includes up to about 31.4 million XRPN stock issuable upon conversion of Class C common stock and up to 22.95 million XRPN shares issuable upon redemption or exchange of company units.

Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings also revealed that 239,653 shares are issuable at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. These are held by Arrington XRP Capital Fund, Cohen & Company Securities and Northland Securities. Selling shareholders are SBI Holding and subsidiaries, Ripple, Arrington XRP Capital Fund, Chris Larsen, Payward, Gumi and others.

XRP treasury Evernorth Holdings will not receive proceeds from any sales by the selling securityholders. However, this excludes proceeds upon cash exercise of the sponsor warrants. The company will cover registration costs, while sellers bear any commissions or discounts.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings entered a stock purchase agreement with CF Principal Investments, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald. The company will issue 5.2 million XRPN Class A common shares to raise $80.7 million to acquire more XRP.

The XRPN stock closed 3.47% lower at $14.20 on Friday amid XRP price and broader crypto market selloffs. The stock jumped slightly in aftermarket hours.

XRP price is trading at $1.24, down 7% in a week. The price dropped from $1.34 to a low of $1.23, with trading volume falling 37% over the past 24 hours. XRP futures open interest dropped nearly 2% to $2.80 over the past 24 hours.