Home / Crypto News / Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen’s Latest Donations in Midterms

Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen’s Latest Donations in Midterms

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen's Latest Donations in Midterms

Highlights

  • Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen reveals more donations in 2026 US midterm elections.
  • Larsen has donated over 22.5 million this cycle, with latest support to Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.
  • He earlier donated to the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition and $4.5 million to You Can Push Back.
  • Ripple is among the top donors in the midterms, with Fairshake seeking long-term bipartisan coalition.
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Chris Larsen, Ripple executive chairman and longtime Democratic megadonor, is emerging as one of the most active individual political donors this cycle. He has donated more funds as the US midterm elections approach, surpassing $22.5 million in contributions to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle.

Chris Larsen Makes More Political Donations

Chris Larsen continues to spend ahead of the midterms, donating tens of millions of dollars to major issues such as clean energy, crypto, artificial intelligence, and taxing the ultra-wealthy.

The latest disclosure to the US FEC revealed $57,800 in contributions to Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund. This joint fundraising committee supports Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, the DSCC, and the Michigan Democratic Party.

Another $18,500 went to Ohio Grassroots Victory Fund, another PAC related to the Democratic Party. It raises funds for Democratic political campaigns and organizations in Ohio and nationally.

Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen has donated more than $22.5 million directly to federal candidates and super political action committees (PACs) now.

The largest donations of $6 million were made to the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC. This Super PAC backs candidates supporting renewable energy incentives and opposes those who vote against them.

Chris Larsen has also supported The Campaign for Democracy, a political action organization launched by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Larsen plans to support Newsom in the 2028 presidential campaign.

You Can Push Back, a super PAC founded by Chris Larsen, also gets massive donations from him. The PAC advocates for artificial intelligence safety regulations and supports political candidates who back child protection guardrails.

Notably, after Coinbase and Ripple-backed crypto industry super PAC Fairshake announced plans to spend $30 million opposing Sherrod Brown, Chris Larsen personally contributed $4 million to Brown’s campaign and criticized Fairshake’s decision. Meanwhile, Ripple has provided $48 million to Fairshake this cycle, making it one of the organization’s primary funders.

Ripple Among Top Crypto Donors in Midterms

Crypto companies and executives are among major political contributors for the 2026 US midterms, donating more than $176 million to political campaigns and super PACs.

As CoinGape reported, crypto payments company Ripple has donated about $49.6 million this cycle. This makes it the 17th-largest corporate donor. Ripple and Chris Larsen are backing both Democrats and Republicans who support crypto innovation.

Notably, Ripple-backed Fairshake has transferred $139 million to affiliated committees Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs. While the latter is Republican-aligned, Protect Progress supports Democratic candidates who favor cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

The crypto industry is seeking to build a long-term bipartisan coalition after the CLARITY Act stalled following a split with Senate Democrats. The industry is aligned to protect pro-crypto interests in the post-Trump political era.

Total donations from the top 50 donors in the US midterm elections are about $2.77 billion. Of that amount, roughly $1.67 billion went to Republican-leaning causes and about $832 million to Democratic-leaning causes.

Also Check: Best Institutional Crypto Staking Platforms in 2026

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.