Home / Crypto News / Blockchain News / XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner Clearpool Bets Big On XRPL Lending Protocol Upgrade

XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner Clearpool Bets Big On XRPL Lending Protocol Upgrade

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price Prediction as XRPL Tops 1M AI Agent Transactions

XRP is back in the spotlight as decentralized credit protocol Clearpool advances their institutional lending framework to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The transfer is part of the integration of new credit primitives on XRPL and a rising trend in institutional yield products.

Clearpool Targets Institutional Credit On XRP Ledger

Clearpool has stated that it is moving into its “next growth phase” with plans to grow its blockchain on the XRPL network and move its CPOOL token to another token known as CLEAR. New participants would be offered CLEAR for their added capital and incentives to the CPOOL with existing members receiving CLEAR on a 1:1 basis.

Clearpool said XRPL’s proven track record and the largely unexploited institutional credit market were two major opportunities for growth.

“XRPL is one of the most established networks, with institutional credit still largely untapped,” Clearpool said. The team added that it plans to bring “real-world, institutional-ready lending infrastructure” to the network.

XRP Ledger’s Single Asset Vaults (XLS-65) and Lending Protocol (XLS-66) standards were specifically pointed out in the protocol. Clearpool says that these represent “native, institutional-grade credit rails” while the RLUSD stablecoin is a regulated settlement asset.

“The infrastructure for institutional credit is here. We intend to be the layer that runs on it,” the company said.

Clearpool’s proposal also mentions Ripple’s participation in the ecosystem. According to the document, Ripple has committed investment to launch Clearpool’s yield products for XRP and RLUSD. Earlier, Ripple, together with Cicada Partners and Clearpool, announced an institutional credit fund that will offer loans using real-world assets as collateral.

CPOOL To CLEAR Migration Includes Treasury Recapitalisation

A token migration will be accompanied by a treasury recapitalisation as part of the governance proposal. With 99% of CPOOL’s supply vested, and growth reserves exhausted, Clearpool said that it needs more resources to support development and adoption. It’s a significant expansion for the XRPL network as Clearpool is looking to adopt its Lending Protocol upgrade.

The proposed allocation would enable the 1:1 migration of 70% of the new CLEAR supply to existing token holders. Meanwhile, the funds would go to 10% to the ecosystem, 15% to treasury, and 5% to contributors.

The supply would increase from 1 billion CLEAR today to 1.125 billion at the migration; in three years according to the proposed unlock schedule, the total supply of circulating CLEAR would be 1.428 billion.

The buyback and burn mechanism is also included in the proposal. Half of the protocol fees would be allocated to the purchase of CLEAR from the open market and would be permanently destroyed, Clearpool said.

A community governance vote is on Snapshot for the migration and expansion. Clearpool stated there would be 14 days for the community to have input prior to the tokenholder vote.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Paxos Review 2026 – Fees, Features and Security
XRP Healthcare to Shut Down After $452K Wallet Breach Hits 4,011 Users
U.S. CPI Comes In Line With Expectations At 3.4%, Bitcoin Rises
Standard Chartered Predicts 5x Rally in SKY Crypto Token Price
Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Breaks Silence on Clarity Act

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Breaks Silence on Clarity Act

Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Breaks Silence on Clarity Act
Breaking: XRP Ledger Fix Amendment Enters 2 Week Activation Phase With 82% Consensus Vote

XRP News: XRP Ledger Eyes Major v3.4.0 Upgrade With Lending Protocol Next Week
XRP price as US and Iran conclude positive talks in Doha

Iran-Linked Ripple XRP Study Reveals Surprising Facts As US-Iran War Escalates
Ripple XRP

Ripple Treasury Launches New GSmart AI Tools for Corporate Treasury Operations
Ex-Ripple CTO Reveals Stability as XRPL Upgrade Unlocks Tokenization Scalability

‘Ghost Chain’: XRP Ledger Under Fire For 93% Bot Transactions, Ripple Veteran Schwartz Defends
Ripple Former CTO Breaks Silence On Allegations of Selling XRP For Company Profit

‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.