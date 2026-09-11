XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner Clearpool Bets Big On XRPL Lending Protocol Upgrade

XRP is back in the spotlight as decentralized credit protocol Clearpool advances their institutional lending framework to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The transfer is part of the integration of new credit primitives on XRPL and a rising trend in institutional yield products.

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Clearpool Targets Institutional Credit On XRP Ledger

Clearpool has stated that it is moving into its “next growth phase” with plans to grow its blockchain on the XRPL network and move its CPOOL token to another token known as CLEAR. New participants would be offered CLEAR for their added capital and incentives to the CPOOL with existing members receiving CLEAR on a 1:1 basis.

Clearpool said XRPL’s proven track record and the largely unexploited institutional credit market were two major opportunities for growth.

“XRPL is one of the most established networks, with institutional credit still largely untapped,” Clearpool said. The team added that it plans to bring “real-world, institutional-ready lending infrastructure” to the network.

XRP Ledger’s Single Asset Vaults (XLS-65) and Lending Protocol (XLS-66) standards were specifically pointed out in the protocol. Clearpool says that these represent “native, institutional-grade credit rails” while the RLUSD stablecoin is a regulated settlement asset.

“The infrastructure for institutional credit is here. We intend to be the layer that runs on it,” the company said.

Clearpool is entering its next growth phase, expanding to the XRP Ledger. XRPL is one of the most established networks, with institutional credit still largely untapped. We're bringing real-world, institutional-ready lending infrastructure, built natively on XRPL. To power it,… pic.twitter.com/YZ2WW6NQE3 — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) September 11, 2026

Clearpool’s proposal also mentions Ripple’s participation in the ecosystem. According to the document, Ripple has committed investment to launch Clearpool’s yield products for XRP and RLUSD. Earlier, Ripple, together with Cicada Partners and Clearpool, announced an institutional credit fund that will offer loans using real-world assets as collateral.

CPOOL To CLEAR Migration Includes Treasury Recapitalisation

A token migration will be accompanied by a treasury recapitalisation as part of the governance proposal. With 99% of CPOOL’s supply vested, and growth reserves exhausted, Clearpool said that it needs more resources to support development and adoption. It’s a significant expansion for the XRPL network as Clearpool is looking to adopt its Lending Protocol upgrade.

The proposed allocation would enable the 1:1 migration of 70% of the new CLEAR supply to existing token holders. Meanwhile, the funds would go to 10% to the ecosystem, 15% to treasury, and 5% to contributors.

Why XRPL, why now. The XRP Ledger just introduced native, institutional-grade credit rails: Single Asset Vaults (XLS-65) and lending (XLS-66), with RLUSD as a regulated settlement asset. The infrastructure for institutional credit is here. We intend to be the layer that runs on… — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) September 11, 2026

The supply would increase from 1 billion CLEAR today to 1.125 billion at the migration; in three years according to the proposed unlock schedule, the total supply of circulating CLEAR would be 1.428 billion.

The buyback and burn mechanism is also included in the proposal. Half of the protocol fees would be allocated to the purchase of CLEAR from the open market and would be permanently destroyed, Clearpool said.

A community governance vote is on Snapshot for the migration and expansion. Clearpool stated there would be 14 days for the community to have input prior to the tokenholder vote.