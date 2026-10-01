Home / Crypto News / XRP News: XRP Ledger Sets Milestone as x402 AI Payments on XRPL Top 10 Million

XRP News: XRP Ledger Sets Milestone as x402 AI Payments on XRPL Top 10 Million

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News: XRP Ledger Sets Milestone as x402 AI Payments on XRPL Top 10 Million

Highlights

  • XRP Ledger surpassed 10 million in x402 AI agents payment, reaching a new milestone.
  • RippleX head of engineering J. Ayo Akinyele said volume is still dominated for inference and data.
  • XRP price is trading near $1.50, while analysts remains bullish on the crypto asset.
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In major XRP news today, the XRP Ledger has reached a new milestone in AI agentic payments settled through the x402 protocol. The milestone came less than three months after the XRPL first cleared 1 million.

XRP Ledger Crosses 10 Million in x402 AI Payments

Ripple-backed AI agentic payments trust layer platform t54 Labs on October 1 revealed that XRP Ledger has crossed 10 million in x402 payments. The major XRP news comes as AI agentic payments surged significantly in the last few days.

The XRPL AI Hub data shows about 10.9 million all-time transactions, with nearly 6,610 XRP and 9,870 RLUSD settled across 161 registered merchants. Notably, more than 600,000 x402 payments are settled on the XRP Ledger daily.

x402 AI Payments on XRP Ledger
x402 AI Payments on XRP Ledger. Source: XRPL AI Hub

RippleX head of engineering J. Ayo Akinyele also took to X to reach out to the community about this major XRP news. “10M+ x402 payments have now settled on the XRP Ledger, less than 3 months after hitting the 1M milestone,” he said.

He pointed out that larger volume is still dominated by AI agents paying for inference and data. However, “we’re starting to see a broader range of x402 services show up across financial data, risk, credit and other agent APIs.”

Akinyele earlier said the network could easily cross through 10 million and might reach 100 million within a couple of years. This is quickly growing as AI agents start to autonomously discover, pay for, and consume services.

Coinbase revived the x402 long-unused HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code. A service returns a price and payment instructions, an AI agent pays on-chain and retries the request, without a checkout, stored card, or human approval. On XRPL, settlement is in XRP or RLUSD.

XRP Ledger support was contributed by t54 and shipped with Ripple’s XRPL AI Starter Kit in June. Ripple is a premier member of the Linux Foundation’s x402 Foundation, alongside Coinbase, Circle, AWS, Google, Mastercard, Stripe, and Visa.

As CoinGape reported recently, Ripple integrated XRP and RLUSD stablecoin support for AI agent payments on Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol. This enables AI agents to make automated payments for data, computing and other online services.

XRP Price amid the Major News

XRP price is moving near $1.50 after facing resistance at $1.60. The 24-hour low and high are $1.48 and $1.54, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has decreased by almost 20% over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

CoinGlass data also showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. The total XRP futures open interest jumped almost 1% to $3.57 billion in 24 hours. Buy-the-dip sentiment is also noted as experts are bullish on crypto market in Q4, but futures OI dropped 0.72% in the last four hours.

XRP whales have stayed neutral in the last few days. Their combined holdings have fluctuated around 3.90 billion XRP over the past week, with no significant change.

Meanwhile, analysts remain bullish on XRP price amid whale accumulation, network activity, and rise in accounts. Crypto analyst CredibleCrypto claimed XRP is going to have one of the greatest runs of the cycle, even greater than ETH in terms of ROI.

The comment came after RLUSD supply hit a new high of $2.55 billion, up nearly 90% since the start of 2026. CredibleCrypto added that XRP is “still stuck in a LTF range and not quite ready for that next major leg yet imo, when it comes time for it, it will be epic.”

As autonomous machine economies grow, choosing the right corporate partner among the best stablecoin orchestration platforms is becoming essential for managing complex, multi-platform payment logic.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.