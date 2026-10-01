In major XRP news today, the XRP Ledger has reached a new milestone in AI agentic payments settled through the x402 protocol. The milestone came less than three months after the XRPL first cleared 1 million.

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XRP Ledger Crosses 10 Million in x402 AI Payments

Ripple-backed AI agentic payments trust layer platform t54 Labs on October 1 revealed that XRP Ledger has crossed 10 million in x402 payments. The major XRP news comes as AI agentic payments surged significantly in the last few days.

The XRPL AI Hub data shows about 10.9 million all-time transactions, with nearly 6,610 XRP and 9,870 RLUSD settled across 161 registered merchants. Notably, more than 600,000 x402 payments are settled on the XRP Ledger daily.

RippleX head of engineering J. Ayo Akinyele also took to X to reach out to the community about this major XRP news. “10M+ x402 payments have now settled on the XRP Ledger, less than 3 months after hitting the 1M milestone,” he said.

He pointed out that larger volume is still dominated by AI agents paying for inference and data. However, “we’re starting to see a broader range of x402 services show up across financial data, risk, credit and other agent APIs.”

Akinyele earlier said the network could easily cross through 10 million and might reach 100 million within a couple of years. This is quickly growing as AI agents start to autonomously discover, pay for, and consume services.

Coinbase revived the x402 long-unused HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code. A service returns a price and payment instructions, an AI agent pays on-chain and retries the request, without a checkout, stored card, or human approval. On XRPL, settlement is in XRP or RLUSD.

XRP Ledger support was contributed by t54 and shipped with Ripple’s XRPL AI Starter Kit in June. Ripple is a premier member of the Linux Foundation’s x402 Foundation, alongside Coinbase, Circle, AWS, Google, Mastercard, Stripe, and Visa.

As CoinGape reported recently, Ripple integrated XRP and RLUSD stablecoin support for AI agent payments on Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol. This enables AI agents to make automated payments for data, computing and other online services.

10M+ x402 payments have now settled on the XRP Ledger, less than 3 months after hitting the 1M milestone. The volume is still dominated by AI agents paying for inference and data, but we’re starting to see a broader range of x402 services show up across financial data, risk,… — J. Ayo Akinyele (@ja_akinyele) October 1, 2026

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XRP Price amid the Major News

XRP price is moving near $1.50 after facing resistance at $1.60. The 24-hour low and high are $1.48 and $1.54, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has decreased by almost 20% over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

CoinGlass data also showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. The total XRP futures open interest jumped almost 1% to $3.57 billion in 24 hours. Buy-the-dip sentiment is also noted as experts are bullish on crypto market in Q4, but futures OI dropped 0.72% in the last four hours.

XRP whales have stayed neutral in the last few days. Their combined holdings have fluctuated around 3.90 billion XRP over the past week, with no significant change.

Meanwhile, analysts remain bullish on XRP price amid whale accumulation, network activity, and rise in accounts. Crypto analyst CredibleCrypto claimed XRP is going to have one of the greatest runs of the cycle, even greater than ETH in terms of ROI.

The comment came after RLUSD supply hit a new high of $2.55 billion, up nearly 90% since the start of 2026. CredibleCrypto added that XRP is “still stuck in a LTF range and not quite ready for that next major leg yet imo, when it comes time for it, it will be epic.”

As autonomous machine economies grow, choosing the right corporate partner among the best stablecoin orchestration platforms is becoming essential for managing complex, multi-platform payment logic.