Peter Brandt Says XRP Could Rally to $5 Amid Bull Market Momentum

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has made a bullish call on XRP, saying the coin could rally above the psychological $5 level. This comes amid renewed optimism about the potential start of a new bull market, with BTC rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000.

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Peter Brandt Says XRP Could Eventually Rally Above $5

In an X post, Brandt shared his long-term XRP chart, which he said implies that the coin could rally to $5.40. His accompanying chart showed that the coin could rally above the psychological $5 level by next year.

His bullish call comes amid the broader crypto market recovery, with Bitcoin rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000 today. XRP has also climbed above $1.50 today amid the broader crypto rally, up over 8%, according to TradingView data.

The rally above $1.50 comes as onchain activity accelerates, with whales increasing holdings and network activity heating up. XRP Ledger transactions have also surged while open interest has climbed, signaling increased interest in the crypto asset as the market rallies.

XRP’s rally comes despite the failed CLARITY Act cloture vote, as senators failed to invoke cloture on the crypto bill. The crypto asset was projected as one of the assets that could benefit most if the crypto bill advanced, due to its ties to crypto firm Ripple. However, after the failed cloture vote, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the company has never been stronger.

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Short-Term Rally To $1.60 On The Cards

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted that XRP could rally to $1.60 in the short term. This came as he highlighted how whales had accumulated over $2 billion worth of coins, with that demand now showing up in the price, which is up over 8% in three days.

XRP RALLIES AFTER WHALES BUY. WHERE NEXT? Recently, whales accumulated more than $2 billion worth of $XRP. Now that demand appears to be showing up in price, with XRP rallying 8.22% in just three days. But on-chain data suggests there may still be room to run. The URPD shows… https://t.co/yWD0rDhj2X pic.twitter.com/wjiQ9hLz8R — Ali Charts (@alicharts) September 21, 2026

The crypto analyst cited on-chain data that he said suggests there is still room to run. “The URPD shows relatively little resistance ahead until $1.60, where roughly 2.50 billion XRP previously changed hands,” he said.

Martinez added that the psychological $1.60 level was the next major level he was watching for potential profit-taking before looking for the next setup.

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