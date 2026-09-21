Home / Crypto News / Peter Brandt Says XRP Could Rally to $5 Amid Bull Market Momentum

Peter Brandt Says XRP Could Rally to $5 Amid Bull Market Momentum

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Peter Brandt said that XRP could rally to $5.40.
  • His chart showed that the coin could hit this target by next year.
  • This comes amid the broader crypto market rally.
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Veteran trader Peter Brandt has made a bullish call on XRP, saying the coin could rally above the psychological $5 level. This comes amid renewed optimism about the potential start of a new bull market, with BTC rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000.

Peter Brandt Says XRP Could Eventually Rally Above $5

In an X post, Brandt shared his long-term XRP chart, which he said implies that the coin could rally to $5.40. His accompanying chart showed that the coin could rally above the psychological $5 level by next year.

Source: X

His bullish call comes amid the broader crypto market recovery, with Bitcoin rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000 today. XRP has also climbed above $1.50 today amid the broader crypto rally, up over 8%, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

The rally above $1.50 comes as onchain activity accelerates, with whales increasing holdings and network activity heating up. XRP Ledger transactions have also surged while open interest has climbed, signaling increased interest in the crypto asset as the market rallies.

XRP’s rally comes despite the failed CLARITY Act cloture vote, as senators failed to invoke cloture on the crypto bill. The crypto asset was projected as one of the assets that could benefit most if the crypto bill advanced, due to its ties to crypto firm Ripple. However, after the failed cloture vote, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the company has never been stronger.

Short-Term Rally To $1.60 On The Cards

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted that XRP could rally to $1.60 in the short term. This came as he highlighted how whales had accumulated over $2 billion worth of coins, with that demand now showing up in the price, which is up over 8% in three days.

The crypto analyst cited on-chain data that he said suggests there is still room to run. “The URPD shows relatively little resistance ahead until $1.60, where roughly 2.50 billion XRP previously changed hands,” he said.

Martinez added that the psychological $1.60 level was the next major level he was watching for potential profit-taking before looking for the next setup.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.