XRP Ledger Records 11,432 New Accounts, 320% Above Average as Price Jumps to $1.60

The XRP Ledger new accounts count hit 11,432 on September 24, 2026, more than three times the 30-day average of roughly 2,700–3,000 activations.

The spike landed as XRP climbed from $1.40 to $1.60, drawing immediate attention from traders and on-chain analysts watching the network.

Ad

Ad

What the 11,432 Print Actually Means

On XRPL, an address does not become an account until it receives enough XRP to meet the reserve requirement and creates an AccountRoot entry. That distinction matters for investors.

Exchange batch funding, custody migrations, airdrop farming, and speculative wallet splitting can all produce the same chart.

The XRP Ledger new accounts figure, sourced to XRPScan, is real. What is still unclear is who funded them and why.

The timing is hard to ignore. XRP hit $1.60 on $7.4B in volume while CME leveraged funds cut 46.3 million XRP in net shorts, a sign that institutional positioning shifted sharply.

Separately, XRP call options traded at a steep premium, with the one-week 25-delta skew reaching 9.3 volatility points. That is a crowded, leverage-heavy tape, and a spike in on-chain account creation landed right in the middle of it.

Context helps frame the print. XRP whale activity and daily transactions had already been elevated earlier in September, with active accounts peaking at 17,222 on September 4.

Santiment separately counted 3,647 new wallets around the $1.60 breakout, plus 1,917 whale transactions above $100,000. That combination suggests at least some of the new wallets belong to larger players, not just retail.

Still, a prior Bitquery analysis showed that 793 accounts drove 93.2% of XRPL transactions, a figure Ripple co-founder David Schwartz pushed back on but did not fully dispute.

Ad

Ad

Protocol Catalysts Could Explain the Rush

Several XRPL upgrades are converging this week. Batch V1.1, which enables atomic settlement, is approaching its activation window around September 29.

PermissionDelegationV1_1 follows around October 5. Both features make multi-account treasury management and compliance workflows easier for institutions, and both can drive operators to spin up many new addresses at once.

The XRP Ledger new accounts spike may, in part, reflect that kind of infrastructure prep.

The broader XRPL stack is also getting denser. XRP Ledger version 3.4.0 launched lending protocol amendments alongside peer-protection upgrades.

Native lending proposals XLS-65 and XLS-66 entered validator voting, amendments that would let participants lend directly on-chain.

Meanwhile, Binance launched an $800,000 XRP rewards program for RLUSD holders starting September 25, which could independently drive new wallet creation.

Institutional rails are expanding at the same time. ECB Pontes went live on September 21, with one day-one operator running on XRPL-derived infrastructure.

However, XRP ETF inflows have already crossed $1.7B, and 21Shares has flagged that institutions can use XRPL rails without holding the token.

The real test is whether these new XRP Ledger new accounts stay funded and interact with lending, RLUSD, or Batch once those features go live, or quietly go dormant.