Home / Crypto News / Analyst Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $200 Amid AI Boom

Analyst Predicts SpaceX Stock Price to Hit $200 Amid AI Boom

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
SPCX Stock Surges as Mizuho, Morgan Stanley Double Down on Elon Musk's SpaceX

Highlights

  • TD Cowen sets a $200 price target for SpaceX stock, citing strong growth potential from AI compute leasing.
  • SPCX stock price has extended its monthly gains to over 5%.
  • AI compute leasing could contribute around 60% of SpaceX revenue by 2027, according to TD Cowen.
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The SpaceX (SPCX) stock price ended the session on September 29 in the green, suggesting strong investor confidence. In addition, this comes as an analyst from a renowned financial firm has provided a $200 price target for the asset.

The analyst has said that the AI compute leasing of SpaceX is likely to be a major catalyst that would drive its price higher in the coming days. So, here we explore the recent developments around Elon Musk’s firm and see what the analyst is predicting.

Analyst Sees More Upside for SpaceX Stock Price

The SpaceX stock price ended the session on Tuesday in the green, adding around 2.6% to $149.24 from its prior close. Over the last 30 days, the SPCX stock was up more than 5%, suggesting steady growth for the asset.

Amid this, TD Cowen has started coverage of SpaceX with a Buy rating and a $200 price target. Analyst John Blackledge sees AI compute leasing as the company’s fastest-growing revenue stream.

Meanwhile, the forecast places growing attention on SpaceX’s shift beyond rockets and satellites. Its terrestrial computing business could become an increasingly important part of its revenue mix.

According to TD Cowen, AI compute leasing could represent about 60% of SpaceX revenue in 2027. The firm expects demand from companies such as Google and Anthropic to support this expansion.

Shay Boloor highlighted the development in a recent X post, saying that the market could still be underestimating Starlink and Starship. That creates an interesting investment narrative around SpaceX (SPCX) stock price.

Anthropic Deal Fuels Optimism

The latest $200 price target for SpaceX stock came amid news of a large-scale computing agreement between Anthropic and SpaceX. Anthropic has disclosed arrangements involving up to $84.5 billion in Nvidia-based computing capacity through 2029.

Meanwhile, the reported agreements represent a substantial expansion from an earlier arrangement. SpaceX previously disclosed potential payments of nearly $45 billion from Anthropic, involving about $1.25 billion in monthly payments.

Simultaneously, the market pundits have also remained bullish on the long-term trajectory of SpaceX stock price and the firm, citing its operational models. Recently, Shay Boloor has compared SpaceX with Amazon and Tesla, and said that SpaceX may witness robust growth in the near future.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.