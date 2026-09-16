Home / Crypto News / Binance Launches New TradFi Platform To Target Rich Investors, Here’s All

Binance Launches New TradFi Platform To Target Rich Investors, Here’s All

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Binance Online Draws Global Audience for Conversations on Crypto’s Next Chapter

Highlights

  • Binance has targeted rich individual investors via its Capital Connect platform for the first time.
  • To be eligible, users must meet asset requirements, which include a minimum $1 million asset threshold.
  • It has reached 212 portfolios run by 77 professional trading teams.
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Binance is expanding its customer base beyond just crypto. For the first time, the exchange will offer Capital Connect to individual investors with money to invest.

Binance Reveals New TradFi Platform For Rich Investors

Earlier, it was only available for institutional clients. The expansion allows qualifying people to get a shot at expert financial strategies. The financial eligibility requirements must be fulfilled by the investor(s). A major milestone is having a minimum of $1 million in assets.

The move was attributed to the demand from individual investors, stated Catherine Chen, the head of Binance VIP and institutional. She said that the very wealthy clients had been requesting access to Capital Connect, according to a CNBC report.

It is not only a service where investors can check out different methods and trading teams, it is also an opportunity to take a look at the most effective methods and teams that are out there. They can then put capital in accordance with the information provided by the crypto exchange.

Capital Connect is built on Binance’s Portfolio Account infrastructure. There are multiple functionalities that the system is able to operate. These include performance fees, management fees and risk measurements.

How Does Capital Connect Work?

Trading teams remain responsible for executing their strategies. Moreover, the structure may come across as a separate account held by a different entity in traditional finance, says Binance. Without having to form a special fund, investors can get a taste of a strategy through the manager’s investment strategy.

The platform has also seen a huge surge in popularity among the pro investment groups. Capital Connect had 212 portfolios from 77 trading teams in September. This is compared to 106 portfolios and 35 teams in May.

The investment tactics are in addition progressing beyond just cryptocurrencies. Binance’s Capital Connect had initial emphasis only on digital assets with professional crypto tools. However, traditional financial instruments are now part of some of the participating teams’ portfolios.

It consists of well-known asset managers and crypto-native quantitative firms. There are a number of which are operating in both markets and digital assets.

Binance has launched products related to conventional financial markets too. It offers perpetual futures for publicly traded and pre-IPO businesses, around the clock.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.