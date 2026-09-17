Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin To Outperform Gold If This ETF Game Plays Out

JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin To Outperform Gold If This ETF Game Plays Out

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Price Prediction as JPMorgan Gives ‘Worst Case Scenario’

Highlights

  • If hedging in the ETF space begins to unwind, JPMorgan believes that will provide additional support for Bitcoin.
  • IBIT short interest is holding close to its yearly maximum, and GLD short interest is at a level lower than historical.
  • The Bitcoin ETF inflows have only recovered approximately half of the previous outflows, giving investors room to catch up if the market improves.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believe that Bitcoin might receive more backing than gold as investors prepare to unwind their ETF hedges. If the hedge demand slows down and market sentiment turns around, Bitcoin’s positioning allows for more room to recover, the analysts wrote.

JPMorgan’s Take On Bitcoin vs. Gold ETF Hedging

The so-called ‘debasement trade’ has stalled in the past week, JPMorgan said. The trade had come back following a late-July Federal Reserve meeting. Inflows then followed for both Bitcoin and gold ETFs.

That trend has since dissipated. The yield on bonds has risen after accounting for inflation while the U.S. Fed also raised rates by 0.25%. The Senate also did not pass the CLARITY Act. These factors have had an impact on the overall trade.

Amid this backdrop, gold has pulled in more ETF buying than Bitcoin. Gold ETFs have now gone back to flowing money into the sector for the year. Bitcoin ETFs have only regained about 50% of those losses.

On the other hand, demand for Bitcoin ETFs has been cooling off over the past few days as well. This may allow for a recovery if developments in the marketplace are more favorable, JPMorgan stated.

IBIT Short Interest Stands Out

Prices for institutional positioning remain high in both markets. Investors continue to have substantial positions in Bitcoin and gold, according to futures positioning.

It looks like the larger gap is in the ETF short interest. The short interest in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) stays at one of the highest points in the year.

However, the set up is different with Gold’s SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). It has a short interest below average.

JPMorgan analysts explained, “This contrast suggests that bitcoin still faces an overall more sceptical positioning backdrop than gold, perhaps due to more elevated hedging demand, despite the recent inflows and build up of futures positioning.”

Additionally, options positioning is hinting at increasing hedging around Bitcoin. IBIT has a higher put to call open interest ratio than that of GLD, notes JPMorgan.

That may be significant when investors move away from positions that are considered safe investments.

“While we recognize that other factors might also affect the bitcoin and gold trajectories going forward, from a positioning point of view, the more elevated short interest in the IBIT vs. GLD ETF could create more support for bitcoin vs gold from here if hedging demand is reduced,” JPMorgan analysts concluded.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
XRP Ledger Version 3.4.0 Launches With New Lending Protocol Amendments
NEAR Price Jumps 22% Amid Hyperliquid-Powered Confidential Perpetuals Launch
XRP Sparks Major Red Flag For Dubai Investor: “I Would Never Invest In Ripple”
CFTC Clears Way for Crypto Developers to Build Trading Tools Without Broker Registration
CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Jumps as Company Plans Over $2B Offering for Data Center Buildout

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

an image of Bitcoin's logo

Breaking: Bitcoin Turns Volatile As US Initial Jobless Claims Drop To 196K
Ethereum Vitalik Buterin Rejects Claim That AI Hacking Can Break Cybersecurity & Crypto, But There's a Catch

Vitalik Buterin Rejects Claim That AI Hacking Can Break Cybersecurity & Crypto, But There’s a Catch
Russia's Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures

Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures
Bitcoin price consolidates as the US Senate delays the CLARITY Act, extending regulatory uncertainty across the crypto market.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $450M After Senate Blocks CLARITY, Biggest Outflow Since June
Deutsche Bank to Launch Crypto Custody for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stablecoins

$1.7T Deutsche Bank to Launch Crypto Custody for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stablecoins
US House to Discuss Steil Amendment and Advance Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Today

US House to Discuss Steil Amendment and Advance Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Today

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.