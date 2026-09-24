Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin

XRP News: Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin

Highlights

  • Binance to offer $800,000 rewards in XRP for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin holders.
  • All users across Spot, Funding, Earn, and Margin accounts will get XRP payouts every Friday.
  • Binance continues top expand support and push RLUSD market cap and XRP price higher.
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In major XRP news today, Binance crypto exchange extended its support for the coin and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on Thursday. The world’s largest crypto exchange will airdrop XRP coins to RLUSD holders, significantly boosting RLUSD market cap further and strengthening ties between companies.

Binance Announces XRP Rewards for All RLUSD Holders

Binance, the crypto exchange founded by CZ, is launching a four-week airdrop campaign starting September 25 that will distribute $800,000 worth of XRP to users who hold Ripple USD (RLUSD).

Compared with the earlier XRP rewards launch, the exchange will now allow all users across Spot, Funding, Earn, and Margin accounts to earn XRP payouts every Friday until October 23. Users will get additional rewards for growing RLUSD holdings or parking funds in RLUSD Simple Earn.

However, Binance announced a 60% haircut for RLUSD acquired through borrowing other stablecoins in Margin. The exchange will account for liabilities in Margin Accounts from other stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, U, USD1, and FDUSD.

Eligibility and How Rewards Are Calculated

Users become eligible by holding a RLUSD stablecoin balance of at least 0.01 in the above-mentioned accounts. Snapshots are taken hourly, with the lowest daily balance becoming that day’s qualifying balance. Weekly XRP rewards use a 7-day average of the qualifying balance multiplied by an effective APR that Binance will publish each Friday.

“Sub-account balances are aggregated at the Master Account level for calculation, and rewards are distributed only to the Master Account. For Broker accounts, the rewards will be distributed to virtual sub-accounts,” stated Binance.

There is no individual cap and each user’s share depends on their qualifying balance relative to the whole pool. Restricted accounts and users in listed jurisdictions, including the US, UK, EU countries, Canada, and others, are excluded.

Binance Pushing RLUSD Market Cap and XRP Price Higher

RLUSD stablecoin’s market cap has surged from $1.51 billion since Binance launched the XRP rewards campaign to almost $2.45 billion. RLUSD market cap is $2.37 billion today.

In recent news, Ripple integrated XRP and RLUSD stablecoin support for AI agent payments on Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol.

Meanwhile, XRP pared earlier gains and fell 6% ahead of monthly crypto options expiry. Price is currently trading at $1.51 after dropping from the 24-hour high of $1.64. Trading volume has also fallen 18% over the past 24 hours.

XRP Futures Open Interest
XRP Futures Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

CoinGlass data showed buying activity in the derivatives market in the last few hours. The total XRP futures open interest fell nearly 9% to $3.60 billion in the last 24 hours. However, the 4-hour XRP futures OI climbed 1.26%, with 1.51% on CME and 1.07% on Binance.

As CoinGape reported, XRP surpassed Hyperliquid and Zcash in futures open interest amid massive buying on derivatives exchanges CME and Binance. Analysts have predicted a massive upcoming XRP price rally.

Traders looking to take advantage of these market swings can evaluate the features and fee structures of the best crypto futures trading platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.