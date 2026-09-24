Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Binance To Finally List Hyperliquid (HYPE) Token Today, Flags High Risk

Breaking: Binance To Finally List Hyperliquid (HYPE) Token Today, Flags High Risk

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Binance To Finally List Hyperliquid (HYPE) Token Today, Flags High Risk

Highlights

  • On September 24, Binance will open the HYPE spot trading platform with three new spot trading pairs.
  • Due to its volatility and risk level, HYPE will get Binance's Seed tag.
  • Trading Bots will be available in 24 hours alongside Spot Copy Trading.
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Binance has finally launched Hyperliquid (HYPE) on its spot market today with the Seed tag. The crypto exchange has announced the launch of HYPE trading on Thursday, September 24. The listing marks a major feat for the Hyperliquid token as it currently grapples with a slight downtrend amid a bearish sentiment in the overall crypto market.

HYPE Trading On Binance Opens With Three Pairs

The crypto exchange confirmed that HYPE trading will go live on September 24 at 11:00 UTC. The latest Binance listing gives traders access to three new spot pairs, which are HYPE/USDT, HYPE/USDC, and HYPE/TRY.

Users will be able to deposit HYPE one hour before the start of spot trading, Binance said. Withdrawals are set to begin on September 25 at 11:00 UTC. The exchange said the timing of the withdrawals is only an approximation.

Meanwhile, the listing fee has been set at “0 BNB.” Binance will also have Spot Algo Orders in effect during the trading hours. Within 24 hours, the Trading Bots and Spot Copy Trading features will be available, according to the announcement.

However, there are some restrictions for the HYPE/TRY pair. Binance explained that TRY is the Turkish Lira fiat. Hence, only Binance TR users will be able to access the pair.

The exchange also identified regional restrictions. The new pairs will not be available for trading for users in the United States, Canada, Iran, Netherlands and some other jurisdictions.

HYPE Flagged As ‘Higher-Risk’ Token

After the listing, the HYPE token will carry Binance’s Seed tag. The exchange says it is a “relatively new token” that is “higher than normal risk.”

Binance also cautioned that the HYPE price “will likely be subject to high price volatility.” Traders were encouraged to manage their risk and to do their own research prior to trading.

Hence, Seed tag requires eligible users to take risk-awareness quizzes every 90 days. Traders are also required to adhere to the terms and conditions of Binance. The quizzes are applicable to trading on Binance Spot and Binance Margin (where applicable).

According to Binance, the Seed Tag is intended to be used to identify projects which may have more volatility and risk than other listed tokens.

As with all listings, it has account verification needs. The eligibility will be based on geographic location or region of the user. Binance noted that the list of restricted jurisdictions could be updated in light of legal and regulatory updates.

Recently, Hyperliquid has become a leading decentralized trading platform. Now, its native HYPE token will be introduced to Binance spot market. The new listing could help expand the availability of HYPE in the crypto market with the world largest exchange’s listing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.