Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Treasuries Return to Profit Above $80K Cost Basis Yet Accumulation Stalls

Bitcoin Treasuries Return to Profit Above $80K Cost Basis Yet Accumulation Stalls

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Analyst delivers bullish Bitcoin price prediction

Highlights

  • Bitcoin treasury companies now sit in unrealized profit, with BTC closing above their ~$80,000 aggregate cost basis every day since September 18, 2026.
  • Despite the recovery, accumulation has stayed muted, Strategy prioritized a $3B STRC buyback cap, while Metaplanet launched a $122.4M stock buyback over fresh BTC buys.
  • MSCI’s revised index rules, with a final list due November 11, threaten Strategy and Metaplanet’s removal, pressuring their ability to raise equity for BTC purchases.
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Bitcoin treasury companies are back in the black. Data from Glassnode shows that Bitcoin treasury companies, public firms holding BTC as their primary asset, carry an aggregate cost basis of roughly $80,000.

Bitcoin has closed above that level every day since September 18, 2026. Holdings are now sitting in unrealized profit.

Yet despite that recovery, fresh buying has remained surprisingly quiet.

The Big Players Are Profitable But Patient

Strategy leads the group with 848,517 BTC on its books, acquired at an average price of $75,446.

The company made a modest addition last week, buying 267 BTC for $22.1 million at an average of $82,900.

At the same time, it prioritized capital returns, Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 267 BTC, Repurchases $193M in STRC Shares.

The board also raised the STRC buyback cap from $2 billion to $3 billion, signaling that equity management is taking precedence over aggressive BTC accumulation right now.

The current BTC price range sits between $82,000 and $84,000, comfortably above the group’s blended entry price.

That matters because Bitcoin treasury companies holding unrealized losses had become a layer of overhead supply.

A buyer sitting at a loss has little incentive to buy more. Now that picture has changed, yet accumulation has not snapped back at scale.

Strive has been one of the more active names. The firm added 1,223 Bitcoin to its treasury, lifting total holdings to 36,818 BTC.

That purchase came shortly after Strive raised $630 million through its SATS preferred stock IPO to fund further Bitcoin purchases.

Even so, the buying pace is smaller relative to the large accumulation seen in 2024 and early 2025.

Metaplanet, which holds 44,000 BTC and ranks as the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, took a different capital move.

Rather than doubling its BTC stack directly, Metaplanet launched its first-ever stock buyback worth $122.4 million to boost Bitcoin-per-share metrics.

The company is also expanding its reach, Super League shareholders approved Metaplanet’s proposal to launch a U.S. Bitcoin treasury vehicle.

What Is Holding Back the Accumulation Flywheel?

When Bitcoin treasury companies are in profit, a self-reinforcing cycle can take hold.

Rising BTC prices lift equity valuations, stronger share prices improve financing capacity, and that capital funds more Bitcoin purchases, which in turn supports the price.

There are clear reasons for the caution. Several names trade at or below certain net-asset-value multiples, making fresh equity-funded buying less efficient.

Others are managing complex capital structures, preferred dividends, warrant exercises, and debt.

Strategy declared conditional daily STRC dividends ahead of its October 28 shareholder vote, illustrating just how much corporate overhead competes for the same capital pool.

There is also a structural risk hanging over the sector. Strategy and Metaplanet face potential removal as MSCI adopts new index rules.

MSCI’s revised methodology screens for operating intensity and capital dependence. Its final list of affected companies is due November 11.

A removal from major indexes could reduce institutional demand for shares in these firms, and with it, their ability to raise equity capital for further BTC purchases.

The forward setup is this: Bitcoin treasury companies are no longer a source of overhead supply.

But for the accumulation flywheel to restart at force, markets will need to see price hold above the $80,000 cost basis, equity premiums improve, and the MSCI overhang resolve.

Watch weekly purchase disclosures, mNAV multiples, and whether Bitcoin can clear the $85,000–$87,500 resistance zone that Glassnode has flagged as the next supply cluster.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.