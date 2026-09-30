Home / Crypto News / Binance Pay Opens USDT Spending at PayPay Merchants Across Japan

Binance Pay Opens USDT Spending at PayPay Merchants Across Japan

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
AN OF Binance Binance Launches

Highlights

  • From September 30, 2026, overseas visitors can spend crypto at PayPay merchants across Japan, with merchants settling in yen via TBCASoft's HIVEX framework.
  • The launch reaches ~48 million Binance Pay users across 100+ countries, with a limited-time 10% instant discount; Japan residents are excluded.
  • The deal deepens Binance's stablecoin push, following PayPay's 40% stake in Binance Japan and Binance's $100M Circle investment.
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Binance Pay is now live at PayPay-supported merchants across Japan. Starting September 30, 2026, eligible overseas visitors can spend their crypto balances at checkout.

Merchants still receive Japanese yen. Binance Pay becomes the first crypto payment service to access PayPay merchants through HIVEX, a federated payment framework developed by TBCASoft. No merchant opt-in is required.

Tourists Pay in Crypto, Merchants Settle in Yen

The integration works through HIVEX, the same framework that already connects nine overseas QR payment services, mainly from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, to Japan’s PayPay merchant base.

Overseas Binance users scan a PayPay QR code or present a payment code. The system converts crypto to yen at the point of sale. The cashier never holds digital assets.

Both consumer-presented mode (CPM) and merchant-presented mode (MPM) are supported. Binance says zero gas fees apply at checkout.

The pool of eligible users spans approximately 48 million Binance Pay users across 100+ countries, as of June 1, 2026. Japan residents and Binance Japan account holders are excluded.

To sweeten the launch, Binance is offering a limited-time 10% instant discount at PayPay merchants for eligible overseas users.

PayPay covers millions of locations nationwide, convenience stores, restaurants, supermarkets, shopping malls, and transit stations.

Japan recorded 42.7 million international arrivals in 2025, with 3.1 million foreign visitors in August 2026 alone. That tourist pipeline is the product’s core market.

The model mirrors a trend gaining pace across the industry. Coinbase recently partnered with Citi to expand stablecoin payment access for corporates, under a structure where merchants receive fiat while customers pay in stablecoins.

Binance’s Japan launch follows that same logic at the consumer checkout level.

Japan’s stablecoin infrastructure has been building toward this. JPYC secured $38 million in a Series B extension, backing in-store stablecoin trials with Lawson.

The Japan FSA also outlined plans for a tax-filing exemption on trust-based stablecoins, signaling that regulators are loosening their grip on retail crypto spending.

The Bigger Binance Play Behind the Tourist Feature

This launch is not a one-off tourism campaign. It sits inside a broader Binance stablecoin distribution strategy.

Binance bought $100 million in Circle shares and expanded its USDC partnership earlier this month. The PayPay deal adds a high-traffic yen-rail checkout to that push.

The corporate context matters too. PayPay took a 40% stake in Binance Japan in October 2025. That deal also allowed PayPay Money deposits and withdrawals for local Japanese users.

The September 30 integration is the inbound counterpart, routing global crypto balances into the same yen rails PayPay already runs for domestic users.

Competitors are building rival spend rails. SoFi and Mastercard launched stablecoin settlement using SoFiUSD, and Ripple and SBI completed a direct Japan–Korea stablecoin transfer pilot.

The race to own the crypto-to-fiat checkout layer in Asia’s major economies is accelerating.

One risk worth noting: USDT faces scrutiny beyond Japan. A U.S. Senate probe found USDT was used in Iran-linked wallets.

Tether says it froze roughly $550 million this year. That compliance cloud hangs over any USDT expansion, even one structured as a tourist convenience product.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.