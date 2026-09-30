Binance Pay Opens USDT Spending at PayPay Merchants Across Japan

Binance Pay is now live at PayPay-supported merchants across Japan. Starting September 30, 2026, eligible overseas visitors can spend their crypto balances at checkout.

Merchants still receive Japanese yen. Binance Pay becomes the first crypto payment service to access PayPay merchants through HIVEX, a federated payment framework developed by TBCASoft. No merchant opt-in is required.

Ad

Ad

Tourists Pay in Crypto, Merchants Settle in Yen

The integration works through HIVEX, the same framework that already connects nine overseas QR payment services, mainly from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, to Japan’s PayPay merchant base.

Overseas Binance users scan a PayPay QR code or present a payment code. The system converts crypto to yen at the point of sale. The cashier never holds digital assets.

Both consumer-presented mode (CPM) and merchant-presented mode (MPM) are supported. Binance says zero gas fees apply at checkout.

The pool of eligible users spans approximately 48 million Binance Pay users across 100+ countries, as of June 1, 2026. Japan residents and Binance Japan account holders are excluded.

To sweeten the launch, Binance is offering a limited-time 10% instant discount at PayPay merchants for eligible overseas users.

PayPay covers millions of locations nationwide, convenience stores, restaurants, supermarkets, shopping malls, and transit stations.

Japan recorded 42.7 million international arrivals in 2025, with 3.1 million foreign visitors in August 2026 alone. That tourist pipeline is the product’s core market.

The model mirrors a trend gaining pace across the industry. Coinbase recently partnered with Citi to expand stablecoin payment access for corporates, under a structure where merchants receive fiat while customers pay in stablecoins.

Binance’s Japan launch follows that same logic at the consumer checkout level.

Japan’s stablecoin infrastructure has been building toward this. JPYC secured $38 million in a Series B extension, backing in-store stablecoin trials with Lawson.

The Japan FSA also outlined plans for a tax-filing exemption on trust-based stablecoins, signaling that regulators are loosening their grip on retail crypto spending.

Ad

Ad

The Bigger Binance Play Behind the Tourist Feature

This launch is not a one-off tourism campaign. It sits inside a broader Binance stablecoin distribution strategy.

Binance bought $100 million in Circle shares and expanded its USDC partnership earlier this month. The PayPay deal adds a high-traffic yen-rail checkout to that push.

The corporate context matters too. PayPay took a 40% stake in Binance Japan in October 2025. That deal also allowed PayPay Money deposits and withdrawals for local Japanese users.

The September 30 integration is the inbound counterpart, routing global crypto balances into the same yen rails PayPay already runs for domestic users.

Competitors are building rival spend rails. SoFi and Mastercard launched stablecoin settlement using SoFiUSD, and Ripple and SBI completed a direct Japan–Korea stablecoin transfer pilot.

The race to own the crypto-to-fiat checkout layer in Asia’s major economies is accelerating.

One risk worth noting: USDT faces scrutiny beyond Japan. A U.S. Senate probe found USDT was used in Iran-linked wallets.

Tether says it froze roughly $550 million this year. That compliance cloud hangs over any USDT expansion, even one structured as a tourist convenience product.