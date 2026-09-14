Bitcoin Miner’s ‘Buy’ Signal Hints at 40% BTC Rally, Here’s All

Bitcoin price could be heading toward another sizeable move higher after a BTC miner indicator flashed a buy signal. According to institutional crypto and macro research platform, 10X Research, the signal has historically preceded strong gains.

In a recent post on X, the research firm said the signal had been historically triggered 10 times, with eight signals ending in positive territory. Although the historical performance does not guarantee a repeat, the latest reading is being viewed as a potentially bullish development by some market watchers.

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What the Bitcoin Miner Signal Means for BTC?

The indicator’s historical record appears to have caught the eyes of investors, although its small sample size should be kept in mind. Of the 10 previous occurrences, eight were followed by gains, while two resulted in losses. That translates into an 80% positive hit rate, but it also shows that the signal has not been infallible.

Notably, 10X Research noted that a median return of 58.6% was recorded across those 10 instances, while average gains were put at roughly 41%. The average return of about 41% is particularly notable, because if history repeats, BTC could rally around 40% in the near future.

Meanwhile, the signal is being triggered as Bitcoin price structure has started to recover. As of writing, BTC price has soared past the $78,000 mark, adding around 2% over the past 24 hours. Over the past month, the flagship crypto has recorded a surge of about 24%.

However, it’s worth noting that historical performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. Besides, there were two instances where the signal has triggered a downside move of 24% and 40%, respectively.

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Crypto Market Enters Crucial Week

As the Bitcoin miner signal gained notable traction, market watchers are also awaiting crucial events this week. A flurry of events like the senate voting on CLARITY Act, US FOMC interest rate decision, and others may continue to impact the Bitcoin price ahead.

According to CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a potential Fed rate hike is now at 90.1% at the upcoming gather of the US Federal Reserve. On the other hand, prediction markets data showed that the odds are at 85%, which has impacted the risk-bet appetite of investors.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also expects a Fed rate hike this week. In addition, JPMorgan said that the Fed may raise the policy rates again in December, which has fueled discussions among market participants.

Usually, higher rates impact riskier assets like Bitcoin price and the broader crypto market. Having said that, investors should exercise due diligence as macro events may continue to impact the sentiment of the broader financial market ahead.