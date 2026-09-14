Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Miner’s ‘Buy’ Signal Hints at 40% BTC Rally, Here’s All

Bitcoin Miner’s ‘Buy’ Signal Hints at 40% BTC Rally, Here’s All

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Price Prediction After US CPI and Core CPI Data Release

Highlights

  • BTC miner's buy signal has historically preceded Bitcoin price gains, with eight of 10 signals ending positively.
  • Historical data shows an average return of roughly 41%, suggesting potential for a significant BTC rally.
  • Upcoming Fed and regulatory events could influence Bitcoin’s momentum despite the bullish miner signal.
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Bitcoin price could be heading toward another sizeable move higher after a BTC miner indicator flashed a buy signal. According to institutional crypto and macro research platform, 10X Research, the signal has historically preceded strong gains.

In a recent post on X, the research firm said the signal had been historically triggered 10 times, with eight signals ending in positive territory. Although the historical performance does not guarantee a repeat, the latest reading is being viewed as a potentially bullish development by some market watchers.

What the Bitcoin Miner Signal Means for BTC?

The indicator’s historical record appears to have caught the eyes of investors, although its small sample size should be kept in mind. Of the 10 previous occurrences, eight were followed by gains, while two resulted in losses. That translates into an 80% positive hit rate, but it also shows that the signal has not been infallible.

Notably, 10X Research noted that a median return of 58.6% was recorded across those 10 instances, while average gains were put at roughly 41%. The average return of about 41% is particularly notable, because if history repeats, BTC could rally around 40% in the near future.

Meanwhile, the signal is being triggered as Bitcoin price structure has started to recover. As of writing, BTC price has soared past the $78,000 mark, adding around 2% over the past 24 hours. Over the past month, the flagship crypto has recorded a surge of about 24%.

However, it’s worth noting that historical performance doesn’t guarantee future returns. Besides, there were two instances where the signal has triggered a downside move of 24% and 40%, respectively.

Crypto Market Enters Crucial Week

As the Bitcoin miner signal gained notable traction, market watchers are also awaiting crucial events this week. A flurry of events like the senate voting on CLARITY Act, US FOMC interest rate decision, and others may continue to impact the Bitcoin price ahead.

According to CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a potential Fed rate hike is now at 90.1% at the upcoming gather of the US Federal Reserve. On the other hand, prediction markets data showed that the odds are at 85%, which has impacted the risk-bet appetite of investors.

Bitcoin Price Ahead Fed Rate Hike Decision
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also expects a Fed rate hike this week. In addition, JPMorgan said that the Fed may raise the policy rates again in December, which has fueled discussions among market participants.

Usually, higher rates impact riskier assets like Bitcoin price and the broader crypto market. Having said that, investors should exercise due diligence as macro events may continue to impact the sentiment of the broader financial market ahead.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.