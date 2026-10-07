Home / Crypto News / Ray Dalio Flags AI Bubble Near Burst as Debt-Funded Capex Meets Higher Rates

Ray Dalio Flags AI Bubble Near Burst as Debt-Funded Capex Meets Higher Rates

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Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar's Collapse

Highlights

  • Ray Dalio warned in Singapore that the AI bubble shows "classic" traits and is close to the point where forced asset liquidation could prick it.
  • He points to debt-financed AI capex colliding with surging bond yields, citing deals like Anthropic's $84.5B SpaceX compute agreement.
  • Dalio favors gold over Bitcoin as a hedge, warning Bitcoin could first fall with tech stocks before any safe-haven demand kicks in.
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Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio warned at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on October 7 that the AI bubble is exhibiting “classic” traits and is close to the point where it could burst.

His remarks sent a fresh chill through markets already strained by high bond yields and debt-heavy tech spending.

Rates, Debt, and Who Is Most Exposed

Bubbles break when paper wealth must become cash, through taxes, margin calls, or loan repayments.

A signaled Fed rate pause in October offered a brief reprieve, but Dalio has separately warned of a broader debt imbalance that could trigger a financial crisis within two to three years.

Dalio zeroed in on one key trigger: forced asset liquidation. “Everybody says I’m worth a billion dollars, but OK, try to spend that,” he said.

“In order to spend that, you have to sell wealth in order to get money, and so the bubble usually pricks at that.”

He was direct on timing: “We’re in the part of the cycle that is before that but approaching that. I think we’re close to that.”

The AI bubble, as Dalio sees it, is being sustained by debt-financed capital expenditure at a moment when borrowing costs are surging.

That pressure is evident in deals like Anthropic’s $84.5 billion compute agreement with SpaceX through 2029. When yields keep climbing, the math on those commitments gets harder to sustain.

The ambitions inside AI keep the risk elevated, OpenAI is eyeing a $1.4 trillion valuation in a $30 billion raise ahead of a 2027 IPO, while Anthropic is targeting a $2 trillion valuation in a raise of up to $100 billion.

Bitcoin and Gold in a Post-Bubble Scenario

Dalio has consistently pointed to hard assets as the answer. He has recommended buying Bitcoin and gold as a hedge against U.S. debt stress, suggesting 10–15% in gold and a smaller Bitcoin position.

Yet his more recent stance favors gold over Bitcoin, citing Bitcoin’s exposure to hacks and regulatory risk.

That distinction matters: if the AI bubble unwinds, Bitcoin could initially fall with tech stocks before any safe-haven demand kicks in.

The crypto market is already tracking those macro shocks, $300 million in crypto liquidations hit within a four-hour window as Bitcoin traded near $81,000 around the time of Dalio’s Singapore comments.

Dalio’s Singapore remarks are not a new theme, but the timing language is more explicit than before.

Investors should watch whether hyperscaler debt issuance accelerates, whether yields continue rising, and whether Bitcoin and gold decouple from the Nasdaq when the AI bubble faces its next test.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.