Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Robinhood Buys $25 Million in Bitcoin, Crypto GM Johann Kerbrat Confirms

BREAKING: Robinhood Buys $25 Million in Bitcoin, Crypto GM Johann Kerbrat Confirms

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Robinhood Buys $25 Million in Bitcoin, Crypto GM Johann Kerbrat Confirms

Highlights

  • Robinhood has added $25 million of Bitcoin on its corporate balance sheet.
  • Senior Vice President of Crypto Johann Kerbrat confirmed during the Token2049 event in Singapore on Wednesday.
  • Kerbrat also discussed expansion plans and investment opportunities in the crypto market.
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Robinhood purchased $25 million of Bitcoin to hold directly on its corporate balance sheet, the commission-free stock and crypto investing firm confirmed on Wednesday.

Robinhood Adds Bitcoin to Corporate Balance Sheet

Commission-free trading platform Robinhood has added $25 million of Bitcoin to its corporate balance sheet for the first time, Johann Kerbrat, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto and International at Robinhood, confirmed during the Digital Asset Summit and Token2049 event in Singapore on October 7.

This comes as the company continues its push into digital assets, with Bitcoin directly on the books rather than in customer custody accounts as a major milestone. Kerbrat had a fireside chat with Ran Neuner, founder of Crypto Banter.

Notably, this corporate purchase is separate from the nearly $25 billion in customer-owned crypto assets that Robinhood holds in custody wallets for users. This includes over 185,000 BTC worth $15.6 billion

The disclosure came the same day Johann Kerbrat appeared on Bloomberg from the sidelines of Token2049 in Singapore, where he discussed expansion plans and investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency market.

He mentioned the recent crypto launch in the UK by Robinhood, enabling users to manage retirements, brokerage assets, and crypto assets in a single app.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev earlier said the company is actively considering putting Bitcoin on the balance sheet. The company continues to expand and launch multiple products, including Robinhood Chain, 24/7 tokenized stocks, and perpetual futures. Kerbrat has framed that work as bridging traditional brokerage and on-chain markets.

Bitcoin Recovers Some Losses

BTC price has recovered some losses after Robinhood purchased $25 million in Bitcoin. The price is currently trading near $84,280, with a 24-hour low and high of $83,647 and $86,648, respectively.

Furthermore, trading volume has increased by 16% in the last 24 hours as traders liquidated holdings after the latest escalation in the US-Iran war. Meanwhile, investors await FOMC Meeting Minutes on Wednesday to decide further crypto positioning.

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total Bitcoin futures open interest fell 0.5% to $55.19 billion in the last hour. BTC futures OI climbed 1.70% in the last 4 hours, with a 2.89% surge on CME.

Traders looking to leverage market moves can check out the best crypto derivative futures trading platforms to compare contract fees and leverage options.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.