Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: Bitcoin Nears $82K As Russia’s Putin Invites Trump & Xi Jinping For Emergency Meeting

Breaking: Bitcoin Nears $82K As Russia’s Putin Invites Trump & Xi Jinping For Emergency Meeting

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Breaking: Bitcoin Nears $82K As Russia's Putin Invites Trump & Xi Jinping For Emergency Meeting

Bitcoin surged to near $82,100 on Sunday, coinciding with traders’ anticipation of geopolitical events in Russia, the United States and China. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly put forward a proposal to meet the U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit to find a way out of the conflict in Ukraine. The talks are expected to be held in November, but U.S. officials have yet to officially confirm their attendance.

Bitcoin Price Rebounds Toward $82,100

Bitcoin was up 0.98% to $82,099.25 on Sunday, October 18. The TradingView chart indicates a sudden rebound, seemingly in reaction to the BTC price’s earlier sell-off.

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart today. Source: TradingView

The price of BTC first rose above $81,800 and peaked close to $82,150. Sellers then lowered the price and the steep drop began towards $81,000. The pullback resumed in the second half of the session, dropping Bitcoin to a low of just under $80,800.

Buyers then took the initiative and turned the trend around. It appears that there is a trend of increasing from approximately $80,750 with a few straight green candles that are consecutively increasing. Bitcoin price recovered the $81,000 and $81,500 levels before breaking above $82,000.

BTC is racing toward its earlier highs with the latest candles as it heads toward $82,100. The $82,150 area remains a level to watch, while the $80,750 region marks the session’s visible low.

Putin Proposes Talks With Trump and Xi Jingping

The trilateral meeting proposal that pushed Bitcoin upwards was brought up in Putin’s phone call to Trump on October 9, according to reports. The Chinese capital of Shenzhen is next month’s venue for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, and the Russian leader proposed holding the talks there as well.

The discussions would be about the end of the four-year war in Ukraine. However, the proposed framework would leave out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and concern Kyiv’s allies, in Washington and Europe.

It’s a step that would be important in diplomacy for resolving the conflict if the three leaders do not include Ukraine.

A senior U.S. official stated that Trump hasn’t formally accepted it. This is for talks with the Kremlin, which are ongoing but no final agreement and specific agenda have been agreed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The October 9 meeting was also reportedly focused on U.S. demand for Russian diesel fuel. It also explored ways to assist in the sale of Russian fuel in international markets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.