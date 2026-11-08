Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Michael Saylor Hints at Another Strategy Bitcoin Purchase as STRC Reclaims Par Value

Michael Saylor Hints at Another Strategy Bitcoin Purchase as STRC Reclaims Par Value

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy bought Bitcoin over the past week.
  • This comes as the STRC stock claimed its par value of $100.
  • The company had primarily sold STRC shares to fund Bitcoin purchases just before it lost its par value earlier this year.
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Michael Saylor has hinted at another Bitcoin purchase by his company, Strategy, just as their preferred security STRC reclaimed its par value of $100 over the past week. The company had notably used proceeds from selling the stock earlier in the year to fund its BTC purchases just before it lost its par value amid the crypto bear market.

Saylor Hints at Another Bitcoin Purchase by Strategy

In an X post, the Strategy co-founder suggested that his company had made another Bitcoin purchase over the past week. He posted the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Connecting the dots.”

It is worth noting that such X posts have typically preceded a Bitcoin purchase announcement the following day, when the company files its Form 8-k with the SEC. A potential BTC purchase over the past week would mark the second consecutive weekly purchase, even as its recent purchase of the flagship crypto remains unstable.

As CoinGape reported, Strategy bought about $65 million worth of Bitcoin two weeks ago. In recent times, the company has focused on repurchasing the STRC stock, which it used to fuel Bitcoin purchases earlier in the year just before the stock lost its par value of $100.

These buybacks have paid off as STRC stock reclaimed its par value over the past week, rising from as low as around $74, its 2026 low. Meanwhile, STRC stockholders recently approved daily dividends, which began on November 1.

MSTR Stock On Another Downtrend

The Strategy stock has been on a downtrend over the past month as Bitcoin retraces from its recent high above $80,000. MSTR is down more than 18% over the past month, according to TradingView data.

Thanks to its decline over the past two months, the stock is also back in the red this year, down more than 48% year-to-date (YTD). However, it is still up around 27% over the past three months, around the time BTC first rallied from its low around $60,000.

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market remain under pressure due to the U.S.-Iran war, with concerns that the war could restart following the midterm elections. The market is also concerned about the midterm election results, fearing that Democrats, who swept Congress, could rein in the AI industry. BTC and other crypto assets crashed last week as the U.S. stock market suffered one of its largest intraday losses.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.