Home / Crypto News / Bitget Launches Stock Transfer Feature For 3,000+ Tokenized US Stocks & ETFs

Bitget Launches Stock Transfer Feature For 3,000+ Tokenized US Stocks & ETFs

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

Bitget has just added a new feature that enables investors to transfer their funds from traditional brokerage accounts to the cryptocurrency trading platform, which includes stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed on the United States stock exchange. The new rToken Stock Transfer service enables over 3000 eligible assets. It enables users to tokenize their assets in two steps, thus seamlessly integrating traditional equities into the Bitget digital asset ecosystem.

Bitget Enables Direct Transfers of Stock Holdings

The transfer starts as soon as the user has made a Free of Payment (FOP) request via the external broker. Shares are credited to an omnibus account under Alpaca’s administration for the benefit of Bitget. Once the assets arrive and processed, Bitget’s In-Kind Tokenization Network (ITN) will issue the rTokens. The tokens are then placed in the user’s spot account.

There is no fee for incoming transfers and they are usually received within 10 business days. If users want to move the assets out of Bitget, they will be charged a fee.

The feature opens up additional applications of tokenized stocks on the platform. Users can access spot trading, borrowing and lending, margin related functions, and yield products using supported rTokens as assets. However, it depends on the eligibility of these assets and the applicable conditions, per the crypto exchange.

“Tokenization has already made traditional assets more accessible, but access is only part of the equation. The next step is making those assets more useful, giving people greater flexibility in how they manage and deploy their capital,” remarked Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She then added, “With rToken Stock Transfer, we’re making it easier for users to bring their existing stock holdings into Bitget, where eligible assets can eventually serve a wider range of purposes, including as collateral for other trading activities. That’s the real potential of RWA within our Universal Exchange: allowing assets to move more freely and capital to work more efficiently.”

$1 Million rSPCX Airdrop Offered To Eligible Users

The launch is a continuation of Bitget’s Reality real-world asset issuance platform, which is responsible for the tokenized asset business. As of July 6, rToken’s asset under management (AUM) in its ecosystem was around 114 million USD. Also, cumulative transactions have been above two million.

To celebrate the launch, Bitget is hosting an airdrop event where eligible participants can receive a portion of $1 million worth of SpaceX stock tokens (rSPCX). Rewards are based on qualifying transfers’ size and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone transferring $5,000 will earn $200 in rSPCX. Transfers of $20,000 and $50,000 qualify for $800 and $2,000 in tokens, respectively. The second and third levels have also got trading fee rebate vouchers of $50 and $150 respectively which can be used within 14 days. All rewards are subject to the rules and eligibilities of the campaign.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
France Proposes 31.4% Tax on Crypto to Stablecoin Conversions Starting 2027
US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?
Standard Chartered Launches Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading via Bank Accounts
Bitget Rolls Out New Earning Campaigns With Up To 12% APR For Users
Meet A7 International, an Innovative Global Platform Designed to Reinvent the International Payments Market

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

An image of Bitget logo

Bitget Rolls Out New Earning Campaigns With Up To 12% APR For Users
Bitget

Bitget Wins Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform Award At iFX EXPO Asia 2026
Over $157M in XRP Stolen in Bitget Hack, Gracy Chen suspect North Korea's Lazarus Group behind attack

Chainalysis AI Compresses $387M Bitget Trace From 20 Hours of Bridge Work to Under 10 Minutes
Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

Bitget Resumes Crypto Withdrawals After $388M Security Breach
An image of Bitget logo

Bitget Hacker Swaps Ethereum For Bitcoin As THORChain Rejects Plea To Freeze Funds
Over $157M in XRP Stolen in Bitget Hack, Gracy Chen suspect North Korea's Lazarus Group behind attack

Bitget To Resume Crypto Withdrawals After $352M XRP, ETH Theft In Latest Hack

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.