Home / Crypto News / Bitget Wins Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform Award At iFX EXPO Asia 2026

Bitget Wins Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform Award At iFX EXPO Asia 2026

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget

Bitget has been voted the Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform – APAC 2026 at the iFX EXPO Asia 2026 on October 8 and 9. The award reflects its activity in connecting the world of cryptocurrency with traditional financial markets, by means of its Universal Exchange (UEX) model. It also highlights the growing importance of multi-asset trading technology as platforms expand beyond digital currencies.

The Award Recognizes Bitget’s Multi-Asset Expansion

Bitget has added tokenized US equities, stock derivatives, gold, FX and other commodities to its trading platform, in addition to cryptocurrencies. With its UEX model, these instruments are brought together in one trading environment, so that different markets can all be accessed on one platform without having to change the platform.

The award is presented as the distinction between crypto exchanges and traditional financial trading platforms continues to become less and less meaningful. Digital asset firms are crossing into traditional industry areas, and traditional brokers are looking into tokenization and 24/7 trading. In this context, technology that allows for access to various asset classes is becoming increasingly relevant.

To fulfil this demand, Bitget is expanding its financial instruments to offer traders a wider range of choices.

Liquidity Infrastructure Supports Overall Trading Access

It is also a recognition of the Bitget’s efforts in developing trading infrastructure for professional and institutional investors.The recognition is also a sign of the Bitget’s efforts to build trading infrastructure for professional and institutional investors. It is improving its contracts for difference (CFD) product offering by offering deeper liquidity and products specifically designed for quantitative trading rooms and institutions with large sizes.

All these enhancements will help to minimize price pressure from bigger orders and execution efficiency. Improved liquidity also can help facilitate better price action and a more uniform experience for retail traders.

Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget, stated that the award is an indication of the company’s development in the integration of different financial markets. “This award is a meaningful recognition of how far Bitget has come in bringing different financial markets together,” said Bitget CEO Chen.

She further added, “Traders increasingly want the flexibility to move between crypto, stocks, gold and other assets without having to use separate platforms. As this market develops, the infrastructure behind liquidity and execution will also matter more, particularly for institutions operating across different markets. We’ve been building UEX around that demand, and it’s encouraging to see the progress recognized by the wider trading industry. There’s still plenty more we want to deliver.”

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.