Bitget Wins Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform Award At iFX EXPO Asia 2026

Bitget has been voted the Best Multi-Asset Technology Platform – APAC 2026 at the iFX EXPO Asia 2026 on October 8 and 9. The award reflects its activity in connecting the world of cryptocurrency with traditional financial markets, by means of its Universal Exchange (UEX) model. It also highlights the growing importance of multi-asset trading technology as platforms expand beyond digital currencies.

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The Award Recognizes Bitget’s Multi-Asset Expansion

Bitget has added tokenized US equities, stock derivatives, gold, FX and other commodities to its trading platform, in addition to cryptocurrencies. With its UEX model, these instruments are brought together in one trading environment, so that different markets can all be accessed on one platform without having to change the platform.

The award is presented as the distinction between crypto exchanges and traditional financial trading platforms continues to become less and less meaningful. Digital asset firms are crossing into traditional industry areas, and traditional brokers are looking into tokenization and 24/7 trading. In this context, technology that allows for access to various asset classes is becoming increasingly relevant.

To fulfil this demand, Bitget is expanding its financial instruments to offer traders a wider range of choices.

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Liquidity Infrastructure Supports Overall Trading Access

It is also a recognition of the Bitget’s efforts in developing trading infrastructure for professional and institutional investors.The recognition is also a sign of the Bitget’s efforts to build trading infrastructure for professional and institutional investors. It is improving its contracts for difference (CFD) product offering by offering deeper liquidity and products specifically designed for quantitative trading rooms and institutions with large sizes.

All these enhancements will help to minimize price pressure from bigger orders and execution efficiency. Improved liquidity also can help facilitate better price action and a more uniform experience for retail traders.

Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget, stated that the award is an indication of the company’s development in the integration of different financial markets. “This award is a meaningful recognition of how far Bitget has come in bringing different financial markets together,” said Bitget CEO Chen.

She further added, “Traders increasingly want the flexibility to move between crypto, stocks, gold and other assets without having to use separate platforms. As this market develops, the infrastructure behind liquidity and execution will also matter more, particularly for institutions operating across different markets. We’ve been building UEX around that demand, and it’s encouraging to see the progress recognized by the wider trading industry. There’s still plenty more we want to deliver.”