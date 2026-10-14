Home / Press Release / Meet A7 International, an Innovative Global Platform Designed to Reinvent the International Payments Market

Meet A7 International, an Innovative Global Platform Designed to Reinvent the International Payments Market

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Moscow, Russia, October 13th, 2026, Chainwire

A7 International enables businesses and individuals to pay invoices with digital assets, while recipients receive a regular bank transfer, reflecting A7’s international positioning and expanding the geography of settlements available to foreign clients.

In two years of operation, A7 has become one of the key players in the international settlements market. Founded in 2024 to serve the foreign economic activity of Russian businesses, it currently serves around 15,000 companies, processing 10+ trillion roubles in 2025 alone. The services A7 offered domestically sparked interest among businesses from other countries, prompting the company to come up with a new product for foreign clients.

The launch of A7 International marks a new stage in A7’s journey. In response to requests from foreign entrepreneurs, the company is expanding its positioning and creating an export offering for businesses in various countries. It is a remote service compliant with local legislation on digital assets and available only in those jurisdictions where cryptocurrency circulation is permitted.

“We are presenting not just a new product in the lineup, but a new image of A7. We have adapted our service so that it can be used remotely from anywhere in the world. This is precisely the key demand of market participants today. They want to be able to transfer money around the world in a few clicks in the shortest possible time – directly from your smartphone, without lengthy paperwork, hidden fees, or unjustified holds on funds. And we are packaging this demand into a convenient and competitive form,” said Chairman of Bank PSB Petr Fradkov.

The mechanics of the service are simple: the client transfers USDT, and A7 arranges a bank transfer via SWIFT using the counterparty details specified in the invoice. The recipient does not need to accept cryptocurrency or open a crypto wallet: the funds arrive in their bank account.

To submit an application, you need to register in your personal account on the website a7.biz. Individuals undergo identity verification (KYC), and companies undergo corporate data verification (KYB). Then the client uploads the invoice and the necessary documents. The built-in algorithm automatically recognizes the invoice data and helps fill out the application.

“The system operates as follows. AI analyzes the sender and beneficiary, jurisdictions, and key risk factors of the transaction. Based on the verification results, a risk profile of the payment is formed and the available options for processing it are determined. The system compares compliance requirements with the capabilities of the existing payment infrastructure. After that, it recommends the optimal payment route taking into account its cost, speed, reliability, and applicable restrictions. Routing dynamically adapts to changes in conditions and the availability of payment channels. Data accumulated over the years makes it possible to continuously improve the quality of decisions made by the system,” noted A7 CEO Ilan Shor.

At launch, A7 International accepts USDT on the TRON network. Bank transfers are available in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan, and UAE dirhams. Other currencies are available by prior agreement. The commission is 0.3% for both businesses and individuals. After uploading the invoice, the client sees the final cost of the payment, including commission, in advance.

Payment execution time is from one business day. After the operation is completed, the client receives a SWIFT message or another confirming document. For currency and customs control, the service also provides closing documents.

The presentation of the service took place on a symbolic date and time — October 13 at 13:13.

Video of the official presentation and Customer journey here.

About A7

A7 is a global financial technology company specializing in international payments and settlement solutions for international trade. It was established in 2024 with the involvement of PSB Bank.

A7 is developing an independent global payment infrastructure across more than 100 countries, combining global financial expertise, advanced technology and regulatory compliance. The company’s products include international payments, digital financial assets and promissory notes.

A7 Group works with 15,000 clients, with around 2,000 transactions processed through the system every day. In 2025, approximately 19% of Russian companies’ cross-border trade settlements were processed through A7. In October 2025, A7 received an AA(RU) credit rating with a Stable outlook from ACRA.

Contact

CMO
Alex Fedorov
A7
[email protected]

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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chainwire
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