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Home / Crypto News / US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?
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US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?

US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 hours ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today October 13: US CPI inflation data is in focus as investors assess the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision and its potential impact on financial markets. The CPI data for September may affect the mood for further policy actions as well as for the Treasury yields and US dollar.

Now, the problem for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and the crypto market is whether the inflation will make people more optimistic about a more aggressive monetary policy stance and help push back towards selling pressure. Investors will pay attention to headline and core inflation levels for continued signs of pressure on prices as sluggish job growth adds difficulty for the Fed policymakers.

11:25:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

Treasury Yields in Focus Ahead of US Inflation Data

 

 

US Treasury yields could react sharply to September CPI data as investors reassess the outlook for interest rates and inflation. Softer core inflation may push shorter-term yields lower by reducing expectations of another near-term Federal Reserve rate increase.

 

 

Longer-term yields could respond differently if investors remain concerned about persistent energy costs or demand greater compensation for inflation uncertainty. The distinction between short and long maturities will be important for assessing the market reaction. The report could reshape expectations across the Treasury market, depending on whether underlying price pressures moderate or accelerate.

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11:15:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

US CPI Report Could Shift October Fed Rate Expectations

An image of fed chair Kevin Warsh

 

The September US CPI report could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s October policy decision. Policymakers face competing pressures as energy-driven inflation risks rise while employment growth weakens. Softer core inflation would give the central bank more room to assess incoming data before making another policy adjustment.

 

However, renewed acceleration in underlying prices could strengthen arguments for additional tightening. The decision will depend on whether officials believe inflation remains persistent enough to threaten progress towards their 2% target despite signs that economic and labor market momentum are slowing.

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11:08:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Face Inflation Test As Traders Watch Fed Policy

Will BTC, ETH, and XRP Show Further Signs of Recovery?

 

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and other cryptocurrencies face a fresh macroeconomic test as investors await September US CPI data. Inflation figures could shift expectations for the Federal Reserve’s next policy decision in October.

 

A stronger-than-expected reading may increase concerns about prolonged restrictive monetary policy, potentially weighing on digital assets. Conversely, softer underlying inflation could ease pressure on markets by reducing expectations of further tightening. The reaction will depend on the composition of the report and whether investors interpret the figures as evidence of persistent inflation or temporary energy-related price increases.

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11:04:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

US Wage Growth Slows As Fed Assesses Inflation Risks

No Rate Hike Expected at July 2026 Fed Meeting, Market Prices 7.6% Odds

 

US wage growth slowed in September, potentially easing concerns that labour costs could sustain inflationary pressure. Average monthly wage growth fell to 0.1%, while the annual rate declined to 3.0%. The moderation comes as employers added only 29,000 jobs during the month, indicating softer labour market conditions.

 

For the Federal Reserve, slower wage growth could reduce concerns about domestic inflation pressures reinforcing higher energy costs. However, policymakers will need to assess the September CPI figures before determining whether inflation is cooling sufficiently to justify keeping interest rates unchanged.

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11:00:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

US Jobs Growth Weakens Ahead of September CPI Report

an image to represent the U.S. jobs report

 

The US labor market is showing signs of losing momentum ahead of the September inflation report. Employers added just 29,000 jobs during the month, while downward revisions reduced July and August payrolls by a combined 60,000. Unemployment remained at 4.2%, adding to concerns about employment conditions.

 

The figures complicate the Federal Reserve’s inflation outlook because policymakers must weigh rising consumer prices against weaker hiring. A combination of persistent inflation and slowing employment could make the central bank’s next interest rate decision more difficult.

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10:55:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

Core CPI Inflation May Offer Relief to Federal Reserve

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Forecast Ahead of First US CPI Print Since US-Iran War

 

Core CPI inflation is expected to provide a different picture of US price pressures in September. Monthly core inflation is forecast to slow to 0.2% from 0.3% in August, although its annual rate could edge higher to 2.5% from 2.4%.

 

The figures exclude food and energy prices, helping investors assess inflation trends beyond volatile categories. A softer monthly reading could reassure the Federal Reserve that underlying price pressures are moderating, even as rising energy costs push headline inflation higher.

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10:40:00 AM UTC, 14 October 2026

US CPI Inflation Forecast: Headline Inflation Could Reach 3.7%

an image to represent the U.S. CPI data

 

US core CPI inflation is forecast to rise to around 3.7% on an annual basis in September from 3.4% in August. Inflation is expected to rise to 0.6% in the month ahead from 0.4% as prices are projected to resume their pressure.

 

The increase is expected due to the higher oil prices, and will focus on energy costs in the upcoming report. The data may have implications for the financial markets as investors determine if inflation is moving further from the Fed’s 2 percent objective. If price pressures have been greater than expected, this is what will be determined from the actual reading.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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