US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today Oct. 14: Will Hot CPI Data Trigger Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Selloff?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

US CPI Inflation LIVE Updates Today October 13: US CPI inflation data is in focus as investors assess the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision and its potential impact on financial markets. The CPI data for September may affect the mood for further policy actions as well as for the Treasury yields and US dollar.

Now, the problem for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and the crypto market is whether the inflation will make people more optimistic about a more aggressive monetary policy stance and help push back towards selling pressure. Investors will pay attention to headline and core inflation levels for continued signs of pressure on prices as sluggish job growth adds difficulty for the Fed policymakers.