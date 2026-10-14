Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Warns Bitcoin Must Start Quantum Migration Prep Now, Here’s Why

Coinbase Warns Bitcoin Must Start Quantum Migration Prep Now, Here’s Why

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase, which custodies roughly 5% of all Bitcoin, urges the ecosystem to start post-quantum migration now, warning the shift is a multi-year effort.
  • Its blog post lays out seven technical priorities, including a flexible output design and a hybrid 1-of-2 wallet scheme for gradual migration.
  • The push follows the $15M Bitcoin Security Consortium and fresh EU and Europol warnings flagging quantum risk and wallets as the key vulnerability.
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Bitcoin post-quantum security is no longer a distant concern. Coinbase has published a detailed position paper urging the Bitcoin ecosystem to begin migration preparations now, well before any quantum computer poses a real cryptographic threat.

The exchange, which custodies roughly 5% of all Bitcoin in existence, warns that consensus changes, wallet upgrades, and ecosystem coordination could take years to complete.

Waiting until a threat is confirmed, it argues, would leave insufficient time for an orderly transition.

Coinbase Outlines Seven Priorities for Bitcoin’s Quantum Future

In its Bitcoin post-quantum readiness blog post, Coinbase author Shashank Agrawal lays out seven technical priorities for the community to address.

The core ask is simple: start the work early, because the process is “challenging, complex, and multi-year.”

Central to the proposal is a flexible output design, one that separates the output “container” from the signature scheme.

This way, new post-quantum algorithms can be swapped in or supplemented without a full protocol redesign.

Coinbase points to BIP-360 (P2MR) and P2TRv2 as early constructions worth building on.

For active wallets, Coinbase favors a staged, hybrid approach. A 1-of-2 construction, for example, would allow funds to be spent by either a classical ECDSA key or a post-quantum key.

This lets holders migrate gradually, even before any final policy on legacy signatures is settled.

The proposal also flags institutional custody concerns. Coinbase stresses that at least one post-quantum scheme must be compatible with multi-party computation (MPC).

The exchange had already flagged this gap in September, when it revealed it was engineering post-quantum custody for ~$250B in institutional assets, including holdings tied to BlackRock, after its head of cryptography identified MPC incompatibility as a blind spot.

On candidate signature schemes, Coinbase names ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, and FN-DSA as options, alongside the compact SHRINCS.

It calls for a Bitcoin-specific evaluation process. Standard TLS or PKI rankings, it notes, do not account for Bitcoin’s block-space constraints and long-lived, globally verified signatures.

Broader Industry Momentum Builds Around Quantum Risk

The blog post lands as institutional pressure on Bitcoin post-quantum readiness intensifies across the industry.

In July 2026, Coinbase co-founded the Bitcoin Security Consortium, alongside BlackRock, Strategy, and ARK Invest, pledging $15 million over three years to fund open-source quantum security research.

Regulators have since amplified the urgency. The EU flagged post-quantum migration as a systemic risk for crypto in late September, while Europol warned wallets are the primary vulnerability, urging exchanges and developers to begin work immediately.

The threat landscape has also evolved beyond pure quantum hardware.

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin recently warned that AI could accelerate attacks on even lattice-based, quantum-resistant schemes within two years. ‘

Meanwhile, BitGo responded by launching a Quantum Resistance Score and wallet protection toolkit, and Zcash developers moved to target quantum-resistant payments by January 2027.

For institutional holders, Coinbase’s message is direct, Bitcoin post-quantum preparation is not optional infrastructure work. It is a multi-year governance and engineering challenge that must begin now, while time to coordinate still exists.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.