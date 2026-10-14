Bitget Rolls Out New Earning Campaigns With Up To 12% APR For Users

Bitget has introduced special earning campaigns on Cash Plus, Simple Earn, BGSOL and BTC. It is providing eligible users with higher annual percentage rates (APRs), holding rewards and special subscription opportunities. These promotions are offered until October and November 2026 and each promotion offers a different reward and has different eligibility criteria and requirements depending on the exchange’s products.

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Bitget Offers Up To 12% APR Through Cash Plus Campaign

The Bitget Cash Plus campaign is two-in-one and runs from October 9-11. As users build up their holdings beyond a certain threshold, they can receive extra rewards. They can also earn additional APR when maintaining Cash Plus and positive net long positions in BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT or SOLUSDT perpetual futures.

The mechanisms combined provide rewards of up to an extra 8% annually, according to the crypto exchange. The overall APR, based on an illustrative APR of 4%, is 12%. No registration is needed, Bitget will evaluate eligibility by daily snaps of accounts. Rewards are paid out in USDGO on a weekly basis.

“Users should be able to do more with their assets they already hold, whether they are trading, earning or managing their portfolios. These campaigns are designed to give users greater flexibility in how they put their assets to work, while bringing more earning opportunities into a single platform,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She added, “This is an important part of what we are building with Universal Exchange, where different assets and financial activities can work together instead of operating in isolation.”

In the meantime, Bitget’s Simple Earn Flexible provides special rates until October 16, 21:59 (UTC+8). USDGO has a 10% APR for the initial 100,000, whereas USDT and USDC have an 8% APR for the first 300,000 tokens. ETH earns 4.5% on the first 100 ETH and BTC earns 1% on the first 5 BTC. The 15% APR will be available to eligible VIP users for the first 0.1 XAUT. Subscription and redemption are still flexible and interest is paid hourly.

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BGSOL Rewards & Exclusive BGBTC Subscription Quotas

Those who qualify as VIP users could be rewarded with an extra 4% APR on top of their existing BGSOL holdings, once they meet a certain target amount. Rewards will be distributed in BGSOL within 14 business days from the end of the campaign (November 6).

If you’re a BTC user, net deposits or average daily balance on the exchanges secured between October 9 and October 21 are the conditions for raising your chance of making the exclusive BGBTC subscription quotas of up to 50 BGBTC per user. Subscriptions are from October 22nd to October 30th inclusive, and no application will be accepted on a first come first served basis. Eligible users can take part in both VIP campaigns.