Home / Bitcoin Mining / Elon Musk Vows to Sign Petition to Bring Jensen Huang Back as Nvidia CEO

Elon Musk Vows to Sign Petition to Bring Jensen Huang Back as Nvidia CEO

James Munene
By James Munene
James Munene

James Munene

Author
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
An image of Elon Musk’s ,X logo

Highlights

  • Elon Musk says he will sign a petition seeking Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO, following his resignation.
  • Nvidia employees have pressed for Huang's return, while Colette Kress serves as interim CEO during the search.
  • US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will testify on December 10 about Nvidia chip exports to China in the US.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now
Elon Musk has backed a petition seeking Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, one day after the chipmaker announced his resignation. The Tesla and SpaceX chief joined calls for Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia employees questioned the company’s leadership change.

Elon Musk Backs Petition to Reinstate Jensen Huang

In a November 13 reply on X, Musk responded to former Nvidia engineer Yun-Ta Tsai, who urged employees to support Huang’s return. Tsai argued that skilled GPU engineers could use their influence to press for a leadership change.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too,” Musk wrote. His statement came amid a surge among workers who were demanding Huang’s reinstatement.

Earlier, Musk had shown interest in hiring Huang, when Nvidia announced the leadership transition. When another X user suggested hiring the former CEO, Musk replied, “That would be an honor.”

However, Musk has not disclosed which petition he supports, and Nvidia has not announced plans to reinstate Huang. The board is still on the lookout for a new permanent chief executive.

Nvidia Executives Demand Huang’s Rehired After Leave

Over 1,600 people commented on an internal Nvidia campaign to support Huang, and most of the comments were in favor of his return. The discussion started prior to his resignation and extended through the board’s announcement of the leadership change.

Per WIRED, the staff had access to an internal suggestion system in which they suggested that the director take their opinions into account prior to the change of head. There were also concerns by some employees as to why the investigation hadn’t reached its conclusions prior to proceeding with the decision.

Tsai, who has previously been involved with the Nvidia’s core GPU design team, backed more employee action. He argued that experienced GPU engineers were difficult to replace and credited Huang’s strategy for Nvidia’s development.

The campaign follows China’s denial of espionage allegations involving Huang. Beijing has denied that a Chinese intelligence campaign was aimed at Huang via a business executive.

Nvidia Names Colette Kress Interim CEO as Petition Gains Support

Nvidia announced Huang’s departure on November 12 after its board accepted his resignation as president, CEO, and director. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while beginning its search for a permanent replacement.

According to Nvidia’s official announcement, Kress will retain her finance responsibilities during the transition. Harvey Jones will serve as board chairman, while directors consider internal and external leadership candidates

Huang’s departure followed reports concerning his personal relationships and allegations involving a suspected foreign intelligence operation. Nvidia previously said it had no reason to believe company secrets or US national security had been compromised.

In the meantime, as the board is weighing employees and Musk’s petition endorsement after Huang’s resignation, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee over Nvidia’s chip exports to China.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Meta Reportedly Testing Out Prediction Market App ‘Takes’ Ahead of Potential Rollout
MSCI to Add The Smarter Web Company to Its Index After Ousting Strategy
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Wallet To Enable Payments With AI Agents ‘Dots’
US Secretary Howard Lutnick Agrees to Senate Testimony on Nvidia and China Chip Exports
Bank of England, Singapore and Thailand Advance Cross-Border FX Settlement Ahead of 2028 Rollout

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

Nominations are now live

Celebrating the leaders, innovators and projects shaping crypto and Web3.
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Could Hit $100T Valuation in 10 Years Unless "Major World War"

Breaking: SpaceX Stock Soars 5% As Elon Musk Confirms Interest To Hire Nvidia’s Huang
BREAKING: OpenAI Rival Anthropic Confidentially Files For IPO After Elon Musk's SpaceX

Anthropic IPO Targets To Raise Whopping $90 Billion As SpaceX Stock Continues Crash
Elon Musk to Give One Share of SpaceX to "Every Kid in America" Next Year

SpaceX’s White House Starlink “Donation” Actually Funded By Taxpayer Money: Report
SpaceX Stock Outlook: Could Cathie Wood’s $51 Million Purchase Drive Gains?

Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys The Dip In SpaceX Stock With Massive $47M Purchase
Elon Musk Denies Tesla's China Unit Sale for Potential SpaceX Merger

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla Face Big Threat As Democrats Take Over Congress
“I Never Said Selling,” CZ Clears Up SpaceX Shares Controversy with Elon Musk

“I Never Said Selling,” CZ Clears Up SpaceX Shares Controversy with Elon Musk

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
James Munene
About Author
James Munene