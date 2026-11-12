Home / Crypto News / Breaking: SpaceX Stock Soars 5% As Elon Musk Confirms Interest To Hire Nvidia’s Huang

Breaking: SpaceX Stock Soars 5% As Elon Musk Confirms Interest To Hire Nvidia’s Huang

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Elon Musk Says SpaceX Could Hit $100T Valuation in 10 Years Unless "Major World War"

Highlights

  • SpaceX shares surged 5.6% to an intraday high of $147.58 after Elon Musk expressed interest in hiring Jensen Huang.
  • Musk replied "That would be an honor" after ZeroHedge suggested he bring the former Nvidia CEO on board.
  • Nvidia named CFO Colette Kress interim CEO as Huang stepped down amid mounting controversy and investigations.
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Elon Musk’s interest in hiring former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into his company caused SpaceX stock to rally on Thursday. His comment led to speculation that he and one of the industry’s most powerful figures could form a partnership.

SpaceX Stock Soars Amid Elon Musk & Jensen Huang Partnership Speculation

After crashing nearly 15% the SpaceX stock rebounded on Thursday, November 12 after a shocking moment by Elon Musk came to light. The SPCX stock price rose 5.6% to reach an intraday high of $147.58, following its closing price. The stocks were marginally up about 4% as investors took note of Musk’s latest remarks about X.

Spacex stock
SpaceX stock price chart today. Source: Yahoo! Finance

The conversation got underway by ZeroHedge posting a message saying Musk should hire Huang. “Elon please hire Jensen,” Zerohedge wrote. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied straight away: “That would be an honor.

The exchange garnered millions of views and once again stirred speculation of possible collaboration. But neither firm has made an agreement to hire nor has they confirmed they are in talks to hire.

Already the two billionaires have a common interest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. Nvidia’s chips are relevant to SpaceX’s ambitions to setup data centers in orbit. Huang has also expressed praise for Terafab, a semiconductors project that Musk has lead.

Nvidia Board Begins Search For Permanent CEO

As Nvidia’s leadership is set to witness a massive change, Musk’s response has hinted at a major collaboration with Huang. Meanwhile, Huang has been embroiled in two sets of accusations, which includes extramarital affairs. In addition, he’s facing an unrelated national security probe that led to his resignation as CEO on Thursday.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO until the company finds a new leader. Huang will also be leaving the company’s board.

“The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates,” Nvidia said in a statement.

The company’s board is said to have met on Wednesday to review Huang’s future following accusations of another affair with a subordinate.

Spy Allegations Add To Nvidia’s Leadership Crisis

The leadership upheaval comes on the heels of last month’s report by The New York Times of Huang’s apparent romance with Alice Huang. For context, US intelligence agencies are believed to have been monitoring them for allegedly sharing information with the Chinese government.

Nvidia initiated an internal probe and the FBI is looking into the incident as well. The company stated that there was no evidence of any national security information and internal secrets being breached.

In his previous statement, U.S. President Donald Trump said Huang had denied being aware of the woman being a spy.

“I had no idea that she was a spy,” Huang reportedly told Trump. Thereafter, Trump added, “I really believe him.”

In the meantime Nvidia stock dropped 13% in pre-market trading Thursday. The stock is down over a third from a record high set last month. It wiped out some $1.7 trillion worth of market capitalization.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.