Breaking: SpaceX Stock Soars 5% As Elon Musk Confirms Interest To Hire Nvidia’s Huang

Elon Musk’s interest in hiring former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang into his company caused SpaceX stock to rally on Thursday. His comment led to speculation that he and one of the industry’s most powerful figures could form a partnership.

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SpaceX Stock Soars Amid Elon Musk & Jensen Huang Partnership Speculation

After crashing nearly 15% the SpaceX stock rebounded on Thursday, November 12 after a shocking moment by Elon Musk came to light. The SPCX stock price rose 5.6% to reach an intraday high of $147.58, following its closing price. The stocks were marginally up about 4% as investors took note of Musk’s latest remarks about X.

The conversation got underway by ZeroHedge posting a message saying Musk should hire Huang. “Elon please hire Jensen,” Zerohedge wrote. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied straight away: “That would be an honor.

The exchange garnered millions of views and once again stirred speculation of possible collaboration. But neither firm has made an agreement to hire nor has they confirmed they are in talks to hire.

That would be an honor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2026

Already the two billionaires have a common interest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology. Nvidia’s chips are relevant to SpaceX’s ambitions to setup data centers in orbit. Huang has also expressed praise for Terafab, a semiconductors project that Musk has lead.

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Nvidia Board Begins Search For Permanent CEO

As Nvidia’s leadership is set to witness a massive change, Musk’s response has hinted at a major collaboration with Huang. Meanwhile, Huang has been embroiled in two sets of accusations, which includes extramarital affairs. In addition, he’s facing an unrelated national security probe that led to his resignation as CEO on Thursday.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO until the company finds a new leader. Huang will also be leaving the company’s board.

“The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates,” Nvidia said in a statement.

The company’s board is said to have met on Wednesday to review Huang’s future following accusations of another affair with a subordinate.

Spy Allegations Add To Nvidia’s Leadership Crisis

The leadership upheaval comes on the heels of last month’s report by The New York Times of Huang’s apparent romance with Alice Huang. For context, US intelligence agencies are believed to have been monitoring them for allegedly sharing information with the Chinese government.

Nvidia initiated an internal probe and the FBI is looking into the incident as well. The company stated that there was no evidence of any national security information and internal secrets being breached.

In his previous statement, U.S. President Donald Trump said Huang had denied being aware of the woman being a spy.

“I had no idea that she was a spy,” Huang reportedly told Trump. Thereafter, Trump added, “I really believe him.”

In the meantime Nvidia stock dropped 13% in pre-market trading Thursday. The stock is down over a third from a record high set last month. It wiped out some $1.7 trillion worth of market capitalization.