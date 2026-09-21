Elon Musk’s SpaceXAI Releases Grok 4.7 Ahead of New OpenAI, Anthropic Models

Elon Musk’s AI firm SpaceXAI has released its latest frontier model, Grok 4.7, just over a month after the release of Grok 4.6. This also comes ahead of OpenAI and Anthropic’s new model releases.

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SpaceXAI Releases New Frontier Model Grok 4.7

In a news release, the company unveiled Grok 4.7, which it described as its most powerful model for coding and knowledge work. It also revealed that the AI model is twice as fast and half the price of Grok 4.6.

This latest frontier model comes just over a month after SpaceXAI released Grok 4.6. “Grok 4.7 is our most capable model for coding and knowledge work. It works longer on difficult tasks, checks its own work more carefully, and comes with our best-calibrated safeguards to date,” SpaceXAI said.

On the model improvement, the AI firm noted that 4.7 uses a new, larger base model compared to 4.6. The latest model was trained with a longer reinforcement learning run on a harder mix of tasks, weighted toward problems that take many hours to complete.

“The model is better at verifying its own work and managing longer context. We also trained Grok 4.7 to natively understand the Grok Bot harness, making it better at conversational tasks and general knowledge work,” SpaceXAI added.

Grok 4.7 is already available in Cursor and Grok Build. The AI firm also revealed that the model is available through the Grok API, third-party coding harnesses, and model routers and cloud platforms.

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OpenAI And Anthropic Prepare New Releases

SpaceXAI’s release of Grok 4.7 comes as competitors OpenAI and Anthropic prepare new model releases. OpenAI reportedly plans to release GPT-6 SOL, just weeks after launching the flagship GPT-6 Astra.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported last week that Anthropic is considering a new model release to counter the momentum that GPT-6 Astra is currently enjoying. Such a release could come just weeks after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the global AI community to slow the pace of advancing frontier models’ capabilities.

Anthropic is also eyeing a November IPO at a valuation of up to $2 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO in U.S. history, surpassing SpaceX’s IPO earlier this year. SpaceX’s AI expansion had partly contributed to this valuation, with the stock surging above a $2 trillion market cap upon listing.

The SpaceX stock is also notably up amid the release of Grok 4.7. The stock is trading at around $154, up nearly 2% today, according to TradingView data.

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