Home / Crypto News / Vitalik Buterin Rejects Claim That AI Could Crash Bitcoin by 50%

Vitalik Buterin Rejects Claim That AI Could Crash Bitcoin by 50%

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Vitalik Buterin Rejects Claim That AI Could Crash Bitcoin Price by 50%

Highlights

  • Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the odds of AI breaking hashes or proof-of-work (PoW) are “tiny.”
  • He dismisses Silicon Valley angel investor Liron Shapira's claim of a 50% price drop within two years.
  • Bitcoin price holds strongly despite renewed US-Iran war and volatility ahead US CPI data release.
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Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Monday pushed back against a claim that artificial intelligence (AI) could break Bitcoin’s security and drive a 50% price drop within two years. He believes the probability of breaks on hashes or PoW is tiny, saying most of his wealth is already aligned with that view.

Ethereum’s Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Dismisses AI Could Crash BTC Claims

Vitalik Buterin disagrees with Silicon Valley angel investor and AI-risk commentator Liron Shapira’s claim that AI will undermine Bitcoin’s security guarantees and trigger a 50% price crash in the next two years.

Ethereum co-founder said he is optimistic about blockchain cybersecurity in the long term. He believes the main challenge is getting the transition and expects the Bitcoin network to handle any issues.

In addition, Vitalik Buterin says the odds of AI breaking into hashes or proof-of-work (PoW) are “tiny.” On the other side, network-layer issues can be fixed via client and mining pool upgrades without social consensus.

“I would offer a bet, but given what my holdings are I’m basically taking this bet (I assume you believe the same re ETH) with ~90% of my net worth already,” he said.

Bitcoin Price Trades Near $79,500

Bitcoin price has held near $80,000 over the past 24 hours despite escalation in the US-Iran war. At the time of writing, the price was trading at $79,564, with a 24-hour low and high of $79,426 and $80,493, respectively.

Furthermore, trading volume has increased by 12% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders. The crypto market braces for volatility due to this week’s US CPI inflation data.

CoinGlass data showed slight selling in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total Bitcoin futures open interest fell 0.55% to $52.92 billion in the last 24 hours. BTC futures OI on CME and Binance slipped by around 0.40%.

Polymarket data shows prediction market participants still see Bitcoin price reaching $85,000 by December 31, 2026, with 74% ‘Yes’ bets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.