President Trump Discloses New Trades in Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Meta

President Donald Trump’s latest ethics filings show continued trading in crypto-linked stocks and large technology companies, including Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, Nvidia, SpaceX and Meta.

According to the Office of Government Ethics filing, Trump purchased $1,001-$15,000 worth of shares in Bitcoin treasury company Strategy. This marks the latest purchase as the president continues to build Bitcoin exposure.

The latest transaction report shows only a single Strategy Class A (MSTR) trade in August. Trump has made an almost 54% return since the purchase in MSTR stock. As CoinGape reported earlier, Trump purchased MSTR stock worth $51,001-$115,000 in Bitcoin treasury company Strategy.

Trump sold $1,000-$15,000 in COIN stocks of Coinbase crypto exchange. The return on the latest purchase is almost 17%. He has sold COIN stocks in recent months.

President Trump made six trades in NVIDIA stock, with five buys. He bought up to $1.6 million worth of Nvidia stock and sold up to $1 million worth in August. He will benefit from trades NVIDIA board approved a $150 billion increase to its NVDA share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $235 billion.

Trump also made five trades in Meta Platforms (META) stock, with a sale of $1,001-$15,000. The largest purchase was $5,000,001-$25,000,000 in the stock.

Trump bought up to $5 million in SpaceX debt in August in the form of senior unsecured notes, the company’s inaugural bond issuance. The trade happened just two days before Trump signed the National Space Transportation Policy, boosting the commercial space industry.

Stocks have dropped amid US 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 24-year high and OpenAI reported lower-than-expected revenue. In early Friday premarket trading, the stocks jumped after Trump disclosed purchases.

SpaceX (SPCX) jumped more than 4% to $167.06 and NVIDIA stock climbed 2% to $235.25. However, META share was up just 0.38% to $723.60.

On the other hand, Strategy (MSTR) was trading near $155, up almost 2.70% from Thursday’s $151.47 close. Coinbase (COIN) also climbed 2% to $175.50 as Bitcoin climbed above $82,600 after Trump denied strikes on Iran before midterm elections.