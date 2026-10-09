Home / Crypto News / President Trump Discloses New Trades in Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Meta

President Trump Discloses New Trades in Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Meta

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
President Trump Discloses New Trades in Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Meta

Highlights

  • President Trump buys more MSTR shares of Bitcoin treasury company Strategy.
  • Trump sold $1,000-$15,000 in COIN stocks of Coinbase crypto exchange.
  • He made most trades in NVIDIA and Meta Platrforms stocks.
  • Trump bought up to $5 million in SpaceX debt in August.
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President Donald Trump’s latest ethics filings show continued trading in crypto-linked stocks and large technology companies, including Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, Nvidia, SpaceX and Meta.

According to the Office of Government Ethics filing, Trump purchased $1,001-$15,000 worth of shares in Bitcoin treasury company Strategy. This marks the latest purchase as the president continues to build Bitcoin exposure.

The latest transaction report shows only a single Strategy Class A (MSTR) trade in August. Trump has made an almost 54% return since the purchase in MSTR stock. As CoinGape reported earlier, Trump purchased MSTR stock worth $51,001-$115,000 in Bitcoin treasury company Strategy.

Trump sold $1,000-$15,000 in COIN stocks of Coinbase crypto exchange. The return on the latest purchase is almost 17%. He has sold COIN stocks in recent months.

President Trump made six trades in NVIDIA stock, with five buys. He bought up to $1.6 million worth of Nvidia stock and sold up to $1 million worth in August. He will benefit from trades NVIDIA board approved a $150 billion increase to its NVDA share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $235 billion.

Trump also made five trades in Meta Platforms (META) stock, with a sale of $1,001-$15,000. The largest purchase was $5,000,001-$25,000,000 in the stock.

Trump bought up to $5 million in SpaceX debt in August in the form of senior unsecured notes, the company’s inaugural bond issuance. The trade happened just two days before Trump signed the National Space Transportation Policy, boosting the commercial space industry.

Stocks have dropped amid US 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 24-year high and OpenAI reported lower-than-expected revenue. In early Friday premarket trading, the stocks jumped after Trump disclosed purchases.

SpaceX (SPCX) jumped more than 4% to $167.06 and NVIDIA stock climbed 2% to $235.25. However, META share was up just 0.38% to $723.60.

On the other hand, Strategy (MSTR) was trading near $155, up almost 2.70% from Thursday’s $151.47 close. Coinbase (COIN) also climbed 2% to $175.50 as Bitcoin climbed above $82,600 after Trump denied strikes on Iran before midterm elections.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.