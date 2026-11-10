Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin Flashes 2023-Style Parabolic Rally As Trump Media Reveals $112M BTC Buy

Bitcoin Flashes 2023-Style Parabolic Rally As Trump Media Reveals $112M BTC Buy

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ali Martinez highlights a Bitcoin chart pattern resembling its 2023 rally, with BTC retesting a key moving average near $74,780.
  • Trump Media added a net 1,510 BTC worth approximately $112 million in Q3, bringing its total holdings to 15,649 BTC.
  • Trump Media also disclosed 756 million CRO tokens and seven million BlackRock IBIT shares in its crypto portfolio.
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Crypto analysts seeing a similarity between Bitcoin price’s latest action and its recovery of 2023 as the token is coming into sight of yet another potential recovery. Donald Trump-linked Trump Media & Technology Group revealed that it had acquired a total of 1,510 Bitcoin valued at about $112 million in the third quarter of 2026. By September 30, it had a total exposure of 15,649 BTC and exposure to Bitcoin ETFs and Cronos (CRO).

Top Analyst Spots Bitcoin’s 2023 Rally Pattern

The below-mentioned chart, shared by analyst Ali Martinez, has revealed that Bitcoin price action in 2023 has a parallel structure with the price action in 2026. The left side reflects Bitcoin’s recovery in 2023, whereas the right side compares the price action at the time.

Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price chart analysis. Source: Ali Charts | X

Bitcoin bounced back to the $24,000 level from around $16,000 in 2023 but then pulled back further. It then tested the red moving average which provided support around $19,000 and rebounded. It then rallied and surged to over $30,000, finally making it back up to $27,800.

The 2026 BTC price chart displays a similar scenario. Bitcoin bounced off of its $60,000 level and climbed to $84,000, but another pullback was imminent. It has bounced back to challenge the red moving average and the chart reveals that BTC is approaching the levels of $74,780.

This retest is indicated by the black arrow. If the moving average is successfully defended, then 2023’s recovery pattern can continue. But if the bull market breaks down, the bull market comparison is weakened.

Trump Media Adds $112M in Bitcoin

In the meantime, in its SEC filing from November 9, Trump Media revealed huge crypto investments. In its Q3 earnings report, CFO Phillip Juhan confirmed that the company bought 4,359 BTC in the quarter. It also includes some BTC it raised from selling its holdings in the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF.

The overall ownership of Bitcoin rose by 1,510 BTC to 15,649.14 BTC. Moreover, the value of the BTC holdings at September 30 prices was about $1.31 billion.

The company also owns seven million shares in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Of particular interest is the fact that 11,385.20 BTC were pledged to its Bitcoin Yield Management Program, and 4,263.94 BTC were directly held digital assets.

Trump Media Holds 756M Cronos Tokens

Bitcoin isn’t the company’s only significant exposure to cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Trump Media had 756,079,523 CRO tokens in its possession, which were worth about $50.34 million at the end of September.

This company initially purchased 684.4 million CRO in August 2025. The filing revealed there were 615.98 million tokens, valued at around $41 million, that were still not available for sale.

In total, Trump Media reported net income of $409.7 million in Q3, whereas it reported a net loss of $54.8 million a year ago. Its findings were a gain of $378.1 million in digital assets and a pledge of digital assets, primarily driven by the 42% price surge in Bitcoin over the past quarter.

Its quarterly revenue was, however, only $3 million, which is a testament to the impact of crypto and investment profits on its reported profit.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.