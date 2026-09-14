Home / Crypto News / UK FCA Considers Exempting Rules to Drive Tokenized Gold & Commodities Adoption

UK FCA Considers Exempting Rules to Drive Tokenized Gold & Commodities Adoption

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
UK FCA Considers Exempting Rules to Drive Tokenized Gold & Commodities Adoption

Highlights

  • UK FCA considering to exempt tokenized gold from collective investment scheme (CIS) and alternative investment fund (AIF) rules.
  • The Financial Conduct Authority plans to boost tokenized gold adoption for London's gold reserve use as collateral in financial markets.
  • Tokenized gold push coincides with the UK FSMA Cryptoassets Regulations.
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UK FCA is preparing possible reforms for tokenized gold products on Monday, potentially exempting tokenized gold from UK fund rules. This would boost adoption by opening London’s bullion reserves up as usable collateral in financial markets.

UK FCA Weighs Easing Rules for Tokenized Gold and Commodities

The Financial Conduct Authority is considering exempting tokenized gold, possibly broader tokenized commodities, from collective investment scheme (CIS) and alternative investment fund (AIF) rules, FT reported on September 14.

This comes amid a move to boost tokenized products by investors across the UK. The regulator is working with HM Treasury and the Bank of England (BoE) on the potential changes, with the latest update expected on September 14.

The UK dominates the global gold market with about 70% of trading volumes, as per the World Gold Council. However, it is now facing competition from China and has turned to tokenized gold to strengthen London’s dominant position as a center for bullion trading and custody.

Notably, tokenization could make traditionally physical and operationally complex assets such as gold easier to divide and transfer across digital markets. This also significantly reduces risks associated with physical gold.

Growing Tokenization Products Adoption

The tokenized gold push coincides with the UK FCA’s cryptoasset authorization window opening on September 30. Crypto exchanges, custodians, brokers and other firms will regulate under the FSMA Cryptoassets Regulations 2026, with the full regime set for October 2027.

On the payments side, the Bank of England has published draft rules for stablecoins, including a temporary issuance guardrail and path for regulated sterling stablecoins from 2027. Revolut has already announced EURR euro stablecoin under EU MiCA rules, while a sterling-pegged stablecoin is still awaiting the UK framework.

Robinhood launched UK crypto trading with more than 50 assets via Bitstamp, London Stock Exchange Group partnered with Kraken parent Payward to tokenize the 100 largest London-listed companies as xStocks.

Moreover, Kraken expanded access to US stock trading for eligible customers across the European Economic Area (EEA), building on its existing tokenized xStocks offering.

For investors looking to gain on-chain exposure to precious metals, finding the right platform to trade tokenized gold is essential to ensure liquid trading and secure custody.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.