HSBC Names Hong Kong Dollar Stablecoin ‘RedCoin’ Ahead of H2 2026 Launch

HSBC RedCoin is now the official name for HSBC Hong Kong’s forthcoming Hong Kong dollar stablecoin.

The bank revealed the brand on September 30, 2026, confirming a second-half 2026 rollout through its PayMe and HSBC HK Mobile App.

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What HSBC RedCoin Is, And What It Is Not

HSBC RedCoin will be pegged 1:1 to the Hong Kong dollar. It is fully backed by segregated, high-quality liquid assets at all times.

Crucially, the token has not been issued yet. Day-one access is limited to PayMe and the HSBC HK Mobile App, it will not appear on exchanges.

The initial use cases are person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments. Wholesale, corporate, and institutional settlement follows in a later phase.

HSBC also plans to add tokenized investment products inside the HSBC HK app as the product matures.

HSBC holds HKMA stablecoin issuer license FRS02, granted in April 2026, one of only two issued so far.

The other belongs to the Anchorpoint joint venture, which sits behind Hong Kong’s first two stablecoin licenses. The HKMA has since confirmed it is in no rush to issue a second batch.

HSBC is not a newcomer to digital assets on these rails. The bank already completed a tokenized deposits pilot on the Canton Network, demonstrating atomic settlement across USD, GBP, EUR, HKD, and SGD. HSBC RedCoin is the retail-facing extension of that same strategy.

Any token already circulating under the name “HSBC” or “RedCoin” is not HSBC’s product. The bank issued an explicit fraud warning alongside the brand announcement.

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Why Investors Are Watching the Broader Bank Stablecoin Race

RedCoin is not a speculative listing. It is a distribution and regulation story. PayMe counts more than 3.3 million users, giving HSBC a ready payments funnel the moment the token launches.

The bank-stablecoin trend is accelerating globally. SoFi Bank became the first bank to live with Mastercard stablecoin settlement, migrating its entire $25 billion card program to SoFiUSD. On the regulated dollar side, RLUSD recently hit a $2.5 billion market-cap all-time high.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s Digital Asset Lab is testing tokenized deposits, CBDCs, and DeFi vaults, Wall Street is running the same playbook. Demand for HSBC RedCoin looks credible in HSBC’s own data.

A survey of 1,060 HSBC customers (June 2026) found 74% recognized at least one stablecoin use case, and 60% correctly defined a stablecoin as a fiat-backed asset.

The top confidence driver was stronger regulatory clarity, cited by 62% of respondents.

Three signals will tell the market how serious this gets: when live P2P minting begins inside PayMe, whether HSBC opens an on-chain rail beyond its own apps, and how quickly corporate settlement follows the consumer phase.

Until then, this is Hong Kong’s biggest note-issuing bank putting its brand and HKMA license behind an HKD payment rail, and that alone marks a shift.