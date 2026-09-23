Trump Administration Considers Initiatives to Promote Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Overseas: Report

The U.S. is reportedly considering initiatives to promote dollar-backed stablecoins abroad to reinforce the currency’s status as a global reserve asset. This is also viewed as a means to boost demand for U.S. Treasury bonds, with initiatives including joint ventures between private firms and federal agencies.

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Trump Admin Weighs Ways To Promote Dollar-Backed Stablecoins

According to a Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is weighing initiatives to promote dollar-backed stablecoins overseas, citing people familiar with the plans. The administration sees this as a way to boost the dollar’s status as the leading global reserve asset and increase demand for U.S. Treasuries.

Such initiatives to promote these stablecoins could reportedly include joint ventures with private firms and federal agencies. These agencies would include the Treasury Department and the State Department. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) may also participate.

Meanwhile, such a venture could include private firms such as top stablecoin infrastructure providers like Circle and Paxos. It is worth noting that this move comes amid the implementation of the GENIUS Act, which provides a regulatory framework for these dollar-backed stablecoins.

The GENIUS Act requires issuers to hold assets such as short-dated treasuries as reserve assets to back their stablecoins. As such, a move to boost their adoption abroad could consequently boost the demand for these treasuries as the coins gain more adoption.

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China Also Eyeing A Similar Move

The U.S. move to promote dollar-backed stablecoins comes as China also considers a similar move for its yuan to boost global adoption. Notably, the State Council met to review and work toward approving a roadmap in a bid to catch up with the U.S. push on stablecoins, according to Reuters.

This marks a shift from the country’s previous ban on digital assets, which dates back years. Meanwhile, in a bid to be the ‘crypto capital of the world,’ President Trump’s administration has continued to push for more friendly policies, with the president warning on several occasions that they cannot allow China to lead in this regard.

However, this push on crypto regulations faced a setback last week as the Senate failed to invoke cloture on the CLARITY Act. The crypto bill provides a comprehensive market structure for the crypto industry and is meant to be the second crypto legislation that Congress passes following the GENIUS Act last year.