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Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP Meme Coin Sparks Rugpull Fears Over 30% Insider Allocation

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s new LAPTOP meme coin is already under scrutiny from the crypto community after reports came out that 30% of the tokens would be under insider control, per tokenomics. The launch has already raised rugpull worries prior to trading and crypto commentators are urging full wallet disclosures and independent audits. The token, though, is meant as a political statement not an investment product, Biden clarified.

LAPTOP Meme Coin’s 30% Insider Allocation Sparks Rugpull Fears

Tony Edward, the host of Thinking Crypto, was one of the first personalities to take a shot at the project. He stated that the token would not be considered an ‘ethical’ meme coin if it has not been transparent with its insider information.

Edward wrote, “The only way to do an ‘ethical’ memecoin is for you to disclose all the insider wallets, how many coins they hold, and have a 3rd party institution provide audits.” He added, “Outside of these items it’s just another rugpull.” His remarks come on the heels of September 9 LAPTOP meme coin launch.

The criticism stemmed from the announcement that 30% of the LAPTOP meme coin supply is set aside with a founder-controlled system. They are preprogrammed results, said Hunter Biden. The tokens will be burnt if any particular public events happen. Otherwise, the tokens will be donated to charity.

Hunter Biden Defends LAPTOP As Critics Attack Project

The token was introduced by Biden’s X post to make his laptop a tale that exists as a symbol of resilience, redemption, and recovery.” He also claimed that with the TRUMP meme coin, nearly one million wallets have collectively lost about $3.8 billion. According to data from crypto tools, the figure seems to be right.

Biden emphasized he and his team are not going to provide price support to the LAPTOP meme coin. “You should not expect me or anyone else to make this token more valuable for you,” he wrote.

Critics took the project down with a scoffing as author and conservative commentator Nick Sortor joined the fray. He posted, “Everyone should absolutely bookmark this post for when you rugpull this.” He also wrote, “Anyone buying this crackhead’s coin deserves to lose it all.”

Biden responded directly to defend his LAPTOP meme coin project. He wrote, “You just have PTSD from Trump, Melania, Kanye, Lil Pump, and Andrew Tate’s memecoins. All MAGA btw.”

Sortor then fired back with another post, joking, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but ‘Lil Pump’ was how your ex-girlfriend described you, right?” The exchange rapidly picked up momentum following the heating debate surrounding the LAPTOP meme coin.

Meanwhile, to gain a political edge over U.S. President Donald Trump, Biden is targeting TRUMP meme coin holders. He revealed that 20% of LAPTOP coin supply will be airdropped to TRUMP holders.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.