Home / Crypto News / Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP Meme Coin Plunges Over 90% From Peak $200B+ FDV

Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP Meme Coin Plunges Over 90% From Peak $200B+ FDV

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
LAPTOP meme coin

Highlights

  • The LAPTOP meme coin has crashed to as low as $3 billion from an FDV above $200 billion.
  • Onchain data shows the token's supply to be heavily concentrated.
  • A trader made almost $1 million from the meme coin.
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The LAPTOP meme coin, launched by President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has crashed by over 90% from its peak valuation in just a few hours after launch. This comes as onchain data shows a heavily concentrated supply, with some traders profiting from the meme coin while others have taken losses.

LAPTOP Meme Coin Crashes By Over 90% From Peak Valuation

The meme coin has crashed by over 90% from a peak fully diluted valuation (FDV) above $200 billion to as low as $2 billion, DexScreener data shows. The token had notably launched with an FDV just above $100 billion and sharply wicked above $200 billion before plunging to new lows.

This follows initial concerns over a potential rug pull over the LAPTOP meme coin’s allocation, with Hunter Biden and the founders holding up to 30% of the token’s supply. Bubblemaps data also showed that the meme coin’s supply was heavily concentrated even before launch.

The token’s founders, airdrop wallets, foundation, and liquidity wallets accounted for almost 90% of the token’s supply. Before the token’s launch, Hunter Biden touted his meme coin as a dig at President Trump and his TRUMP token, saying he would airdrop up to 20% of the supply to traders, including those who lost money on the TRUMP meme coin.

Source: Bubblemaps

However, CoinMarketCap data shows that the TRUMP meme coin currently has a larger market cap than the LAPTOP meme coin. Meanwhile, both meme coins are down over 90% from their respective all-time highs (ATHs).

Trader Nets Almost $1M From Token

According to onchain analytics platform Onchain Lens, a trader made nearly $1 million on the LAPTOP meme coin. The trader bought 9,120 LAPTOP for $249,000 and sold their entire holdings for $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, another trader lost nearly $200,000 trading the meme coin. The trader used $200,000 to buy 919 LAPTOP while it was trading at $218, with those tokens now worth less than $2,000.

As the LAPTOP token plunges, Onchain Lens revealed that market maker Wintermute is selling the meme coin. The market maker allegedly received 2.5 million tokens and has transferred 2.09 million tokens across its trading wallets.

Onchain Lens further revealed that Wintermute is selling and distributing these tokens to CEX deposit addresses. The market maker has sold 500,000 LAPTOP for $2 million across 356 transactions and has routed more of these tokens to the top crypto exchanges Kraken, Gate, and KuCoin.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.