Home / Crypto News / Hyperliquid Policy Center Urges SEC to Revise Crypto Rules on Buybacks and Developer Protections

Hyperliquid Policy Center Urges SEC to Revise Crypto Rules on Buybacks and Developer Protections

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Hyperliquid Policy Center proposes five changes covering airdrops, secondary trading, buybacks, and developer protections.
  • HPC seeks legal protections for developers building networks without admitting previous securities law violations.
  • The SEC's public comment period closes October 20, with proposed cryptocurrency regulations awaiting review.
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The Hyperliquid Policy Center has submitted five recommendations urging the SEC to clarify crypto rules covering token airdrops, automated buybacks, secondary trading, and developer protections under its proposed regulatory framework.

Hyperliquid Policy Center Seeks Changes to SEC Crypto Rules

The Hyperliquid Policy Center announced its recommendations on October 19, supporting the SEC’s proposed Regulation Crypto Assets framework. The group asked for more generally defined rules for the distribution of tokens, platforms for trading and securities registration procedures.

The SEC introduced the proposal in August, offering two exemptions for qualifying cryptocurrency token sales. One allows offerings of up to USD 5 million in four years and the other USD 75 million per year.

Under its first recommendation, HPC wants the SEC to confirm that qualifying free token airdrops are not investments. The group stated that it does not consider these connections to be payment or the completion of a sanctions check.

Separately, HPC requested guidance for decentralized trading protocols and intermediaries handling token resales under the proposed exemptions.

SEC Urged to Clarify Token Buybacks and Developer Protections

HPC has urged the regulator to separate out automated token buybacks from buybacks approved on a case-by-case basis by the developers. It suggested uniformity of definitions for controlling parties in the final regulations.

The group seeks protection of the networks that developers are still building. Under its plan, it would allow projects to receive legal protections without recognizing that the tokens they previously issued were investment contracts.

For secondary trading, HPC requested clearer rules allowing platforms without SEC registration to facilitate eligible transactions. The group noted volatility in these activities could limit token liquidity and participation in the network.

Previously, the organization urged European regulators to classify perpetual futures under existing derivatives rules.It submitted its request for “consistent treatment of financial products” involving blockchain to the Ministry of Finance on October 1.

SEC Faces October 20 Deadline for Crypto Rule Comments

HPC’s fifth recommendation concerns federal protections against separate state securities registration requirements. The organization wants those protections to remain in place after projects qualify for the proposed safe harbor.

The SEC’s proposal currently sets October 20 as the deadline for public comments. The commission has not yet accepted the recommendations and the proposed rules still have to be considered.

Meanwhile, the SEC and CFTC have been advancing their own cryptocurrency regulations in the wake of stalled federal market regulation.

Previously both agencies have advanced their own crypto regulatory initiatives for markets with tokenization and derivatives. The SEC will consider comments submitted before it decides to modify or adopt the proposed framework.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.