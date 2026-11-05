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White House Reviews SEC Proposal to Ease Regulatory Requirements for Crypto Brokers

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US House To Discuss Crypto d

Highlights

  • The White House is reviewing SEC proposals covering financial requirements for broker-dealers handling crypto assets.
  • The SEC plans amendments to capital, customer protection, recordkeeping, and reporting rules for crypto brokers.
  • The SEC's proposed crypto broker rule changes remain under White House review 
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The White House has begun reviewing an SEC proposal covering financial rules for crypto broker-dealers. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) received the filing as OIRA lists the proposal under regulatory identifier 3235-AN48.

SEC Proposal Covers Broker Capital And Customer Protection

The SEC’s regulatory agenda includes Rules 15c3-1 and 15c3-3. Rule 15c3-1 sets net capital requirements for broker-dealers, while Rule 15c3-3 governs how firms protect customer assets.

In the meantime, the SEC is proposing to amend Rules 17a-3 and 17a-4, which regulate the business records and retention of the business records. The agency’s agenda outlines updates to the requirements as they relate to cryptocurrencies.

An SEC spokesperson told Bloomberg the commission expects to consider “fit-for-purpose rules” for crypto markets.

A previous report described the SEC’s proposals for these broker-dealer rules, along with separate proposals for crypto. The proposals are each assigned an identifier in the agenda for crypto offerings and exchange trading rules. 

White House Review Remains Pending Without A Deadline

According to OIRA, the submission is economically important and is in the proposed-rule stage. The designation includes regulatory activities that have been identified by the federal rules of review to have an anticipated economic impact.

However, OIRA’s record lists no legal deadline for finishing the White House review. The government has not provided the full text of the proposal, nor has it announced a date for its publication.

Accordingly, no documents exist that would show a reduction in any specific capital or recordkeeping requirements. While the draft is being reviewed, the filing does not alter existing requirements for broker-dealers.

Registered Broker-Dealers Expand Tokenized Stock Trading

Early this month, Securitize expanded its tokenized stock offering to 25 equities. The trading service is done through an SEC-registered broker dealer, Securitize Markets, for US customers.

Securitize had announced its set of 12 stocks, and to this list it has now added 13 stocks, including Disney, Salesforce and ExxonMobil.

Securitize issues its Solana-based shares in USDC, with underlying shares providing backing. The company says trading can extend beyond regular market hours, while it continues working toward round-the-clock access. Securitize Markets conducts this trading under existing US securities laws, the company said. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.