Home / Crypto News / Joe Lubin’s Consensys to Split Into Two Companies With MetaMask as Standalone Entity

Joe Lubin’s Consensys to Split Into Two Companies With MetaMask as Standalone Entity

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Consensys is splitting into two separate entities, with the current entity rebranding to MetaMask.
  • The new entity will retain the Consensys name.
  • The restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
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Consensys Software Inc. (CSI), founded by Ethereum’s co-founder Joe Lubin, will split into two independent entities, with the current entity rebranding to MetaMask. Meanwhile, the new entity will keep the Consensys name, with Lubin serving as CEO of one company and Executive Chairman of the other.

Consensys To Rebrand as MetaMask As Company Splits Into

In a news release, the crypto firm announced that it will evolve into two independently operated companies as it separates its consumer and institutional businesses to pursue two of the largest opportunities in digital finance. The firm noted that CSI will continue to operate as the same company and rebrand as MetaMask.

MetaMask will operate the top crypto wallet, the firm’s flagship product, and its other consumer-facing products. Meanwhile, Joe Lubin will serve as the Chairman and CEO of this company.

Furthermore, CSI’s Protocols Group and institutional blockchain infrastructure business, including Linea and Ethereum infrastructure, will operate as a newly formed company and will retain the Consensys name. Mike Kriak will serve as CEO, David Cunningham as President, and Joe Lubin as Executive Chairman. The firm expects to complete this restructuring by the end of this year.

This move comes amid plans for an IPO and the potential launch of the MASK token. The firm had delayed its IPO to later this fall at the earliest, partly due to the bear market conditions witnessed this year, while there has yet to be an update on the MASK token, which was expected to follow the launch of its mUSD

 The Need For The Restructuring

Joe Lubin noted that MetaMask has grown into the world’s most widely used self-custodial wallet and is becoming “something larger” as a platform where people also manage their finances while also custodying their assets. Earlier this year, the wallet launched ‘Money Account,’ a self-custodial account that lets users trade, spend, and earn with a single balance.

“Stepping into this role full-time is a recognition that consumer finance deserves the same focus and ambition that we’ve brought to building Ethereum itself,” Lubin said. Meanwhile, the new Consensys entity will continue to advance the top layer-1 network Ethereum and build applications and protocols for institutions at the app layer.

Commenting on the planned split, David Cunningham said,

Financial institutions and market infrastructure are moving to always-on operations with tokenization at the core…. We are now delivering the interoperability infrastructure that the world’s largest financial marketplaces need to coordinate this transformation with the required privacy, resilience and scale

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.